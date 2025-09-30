Lainey Wilson Returns as Solo Host for “The 59th Annual CMA Awards” on ABC
After hosting for her first time last year, Wilson is back at it as the solo host for this year's festivities.
Country music star Lainey Wilson is returning to host this year’s CMA Awards on ABC, and it looks like she’s going solo this time.
What’s Happening:
- Nine-time CMA Award winner Lainey Wilson is returning to host The 59th Annual CMA Awards, marking her second year in a row hosting the show.
- Last year, Wilson hosted the show for the first time alongside Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan.
- Wilson, tied for the most nominations at this year’s awards including a prestigious nod for Entertainer of the Year, will lead the star-studded evening as the CMA Awards shine a spotlight on the industry’s most outstanding talent and unforgettable moments.
- Performers and presenters for “Country Music’s Biggest Night" will be announced in the coming weeks.
- Broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, The 59th Annual CMA Awards airs Wednesday, November 19th (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.
- Tickets for this year’s ceremony are currently on sale through Ticketmaster.
What They’re Saying:
- Lainey Wilson: “I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor. I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much."
About the CMA Awards:
- The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show" was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, CMA Fest and CMA Country Christmas.
