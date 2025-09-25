"9-1-1: Nashville" Official Trailer Released by ABC Network, New Drama Series Will Premiere In Two Weeks
Chris O'Donnell stars alongside Jessica Capshaw.
Move over Los Angeles and Austin… the “Music City" of Nashville, Tennessee has its share of emergencies as well, and viewers of the Disney-owned ABC Network are about to get a taste of what it takes to respond to them when Chris O’Donnell stars in 9-1-1: Nashville next month. Today ABC released the official trailer for the new series.
What’s happening:
- ABC Network has released the official trailer for its new hourlong procedural drama series 9-1-1: Nashville, viewable below.
- The new series stars Chris O’Donnell (Batman & Robin) as Captain Don Hart, Jessica Capshaw (Grey’s Anatomy) as Blythe Hart, Michael Provost (The Holdovers) as Ryan Hart, Hailey Kilgore (Respect) as Taylor Thompson, Juani Feliz (Civil War) as Roxie Alba, LeAnn Rimes (Coyote Ugly) as Dixie Bennings, Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Father of the Bride) as Cammie Raleigh, and newcomer Hunter McVey as Blue Bennings.
- 9-1-1: Nashville is a spinoff of the popular series 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, and was created by Ryan Murphy (Glee) with Tim Minear (American Horror Story) and Rashad Raisani (Burn Notice).
Watch OFFICIAL TRAILER | 9-1-1 Nashville Premieres Thursday, Oct 9 on ABC and Stream on Hulu:
- 9-1-1: Nashville will premiere Thursday, October 9th on ABC. It will also be available to stream via the Disney-owned Hulu streaming service.
More News About 9-1-1: Nashville:
- Country music star Kane Brown is set to guest star in the first episode of the series.
- We learned the premiere date for 9-1-1: Nashville back in July.
- Chris O’Donnell was first announced as the star of the show in March of this year.
- The series itself was officially announced by ABC back in February.
- Before Nashville was finally chosen as the location, Hawaii was reportedly in the running for the next 9-1-1 series.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now