Hawaii Reportedly In the Running to Become the Location for the Next “9-1-1” Spinoff On ABC Network

The hit drama series 9-1-1 is already in its eighth season, after successfully weathering a move from its original network FOX to the Disney-owned ABC. Now, with the show’s spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star (still on FOX) counting down the months to its series finale, a second spinoff is in the works. And according to an exclusive story in Deadline today, the location of this third series in the franchise might be Hawaii.

What’s happening:

The second spinoff of 9-1-1 could possibly be set in Hawaii, according to an exclusive Deadline

could possibly be set in Hawaii, according to an exclusive The city of Las Vegas, Nevada was reportedly also in contention for the spinoff.

9-1-1 began airing in January of 2018 on FOX, then moved to ABC after its sixth season. It is produced by Ryan Murphy and 20th Television. The first spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, has been running on FOX since January of 2020.

What they’re saying:

Deadline: “With its paradise-like tropical setting and many beaches, the allure of Hawaii is clear, and it fits the aspirational tone of Murphy’s broadcast fare, most recently Doctor Odyssey for ABC. But filming in Hawaii is not without its challenges — most of them financial — which makes setting a 9-1-1 series there a not-so-straightforward proposition. Home of some of TV’s most iconic series, such as Gilligan’s Island, the two incarnations of Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. as well as Lost, Hawaii is an expensive location that is harder to fit into the continuously trimmed TV budgets, especially in linear TV. Cost was among the factors for CBS’ decision to cancel NCIS: Hawai’i after 3 seasons despite being the #12 most watched non-sports program on broadcast, averaging 7.8 million linear viewers and 10M multi-platform viewers (Live+35).”

New episodes of 9-1-1 air Thursday evenings on ABC.