ABC Orders New Crime Procedural "RJ Decker" For a Midseason 2025-26 Release
"RJ Decker" is set to join ABC's strong lineup of other comedic drama series.
ABC has picked up a new series pilot from Elementary creator Rob Doherty, and is set to star Scott Speedman.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that ABC has given a series order for Rob Doherty’s RJ Decker (working title).
- Based on the 1987 novel Double Whammy by Carl Hiaasen, the hourlong episode series is set to debut in the midseason of the network's 2025-26 lineup.
- Scott Speedman takes on the titular role, and is joined by Kevin Rankin as Aloysius “Wish" Aiken, Adelaide Clemson as Catherine Delacrois, and Bevin Bru as Melody “Mel" Romero.
- The role of Weruche Opia, who was originally played by Shay Bennett, is being recast.
- The new series, which is written by Doherty, follows RJ Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer/ex-con who takes up a career as a private investigator in South Florida.
- Throughout the series, he will handle a wide array of weird cases with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a woman from his past who could lead him to success or back in the brig.
- The 20th Television pilot was delivered to ABC earlier this month, which was well received for its interesting mix of procedural drama, humor, and likable characters.
- ABC’s recent success with quirky crime procedurals gives RJ Decker a perfect home at the network.
- Paul McGuigan, who directed the Will Trent pilot, has been tapped to direct the new project.
- While the pilot was filmed in North Carolina, it is unknown where the series will film at this time.
