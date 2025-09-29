ABC Orders New Crime Procedural "RJ Decker" For a Midseason 2025-26 Release

"RJ Decker" is set to join ABC's strong lineup of other comedic drama series.

ABC has picked up a new series pilot from Elementary creator Rob Doherty, and is set to star Scott Speedman.

Based on the 1987 novel Double Whammy

(working title). Based on the 1987 novel Double Whammy by Carl Hiaasen, the hourlong episode series is set to debut in the midseason of the network's 2025-26 lineup.

by Carl Hiaasen, the hourlong episode series is set to debut in the midseason of the network's 2025-26 lineup. Scott Speedman takes on the titular role, and is joined by Kevin Rankin as Aloysius “Wish" Aiken, Adelaide Clemson as Catherine Delacrois, and Bevin Bru as Melody “Mel" Romero.

The role of Weruche Opia, who was originally played by Shay Bennett, is being recast.

The new series, which is written by Doherty, follows RJ Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer/ex-con who takes up a career as a private investigator in South Florida.

Throughout the series, he will handle a wide array of weird cases with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a woman from his past who could lead him to success or back in the brig.

The 20th Television pilot was delivered to ABC earlier this month, which was well received for its interesting mix of procedural drama, humor, and likable characters.

ABC’s recent success with quirky crime procedurals gives RJ Decker a perfect home at the network.

Paul McGuigan, who directed the Will Trent

While the pilot was filmed in North Carolina, it is unknown where the series will film at this time.

