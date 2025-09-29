Rock Out with "9-1-1: Nashville": Win a Custom Gibson Guitar with the Strings & Sirens Sweepstakes

ABC and Hulu are tuning up to release their 9-1-1 spinoff drama procedural 9-1-1: Nashville next month. Fans of the series can enter a brand new sweepstakes that will leave one fan with a custom wrapped guitar inspired by the series.

The first responder drama procedural 9-1-1 ’s spinoff series 9-1-1: Nashville is set to invite viewers into the action of Music City next month.

’s spinoff series is set to invite viewers into the action of Music City next month. Debuting on October 9th, the upcoming series will follow firefighters, paramedics, and police dispatch in Nashville, Tennessee as they deal with emergencies on the clock and personal and family conflicts.

Just like 9-1-1 , the series is expected to have high-octane drama and interwoven character arcs that will be irresistible to fans around the world.

In anticipation of the series' release, 9-1-1: Nashville has partnered with popular guitar manufacturer Gibson for the Strings & Sirens Sweepstakes.

The free-to-enter contest will award one lucky winner a custom wrapped Les Paul Studio Modern guitar honoring the new series.

Decked out in hot rod flames and the new series logo, this one-of-a-kind collector piece will be a great way to rock out.

Fans can enter now through October 16th, 2025 at 11:59PM Central Time.

Hulu recently debuted a brand new docuseries from ABC Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?.

Ellen Greenberg, a 27-year-old teacher from Philadelphia, PA was just seven months away from her wedding day.

In January 2011, Ellen was found dead in her apartment with 20 stab wounds and 11 bruises.

The show also includes 20+ new interviews with Ellen’s family, friends, a former colleague of her fiancee, neighbors, and more.

Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg? is available exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

is available exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on You can read Luke’s review

