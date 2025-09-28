"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Henry Winkler, ODUMODUBLVCK and More to Appear Week of September 29th

Prime Focus topics explore marathon running, suicide prevention, technology to defend against drone attacks, and The Innocence Project

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of September 29th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of September 29-October 3:

Monday, September 29 Amber Mark ( Pretty Idea ) Jeff Darlington (ESPN reporter) Prime Focus, featuring Linsey Davis, sits down with marathon runner Katherine Switzer to discuss how her running continues to motivate and inspire women everywhere

Tuesday, September 30 Henry Winkler ( Detective Duck: The Mystery at Emerald Pond ) ODUMODUBLVCK ( Juniper ) Prime Focus, featuring Ashan Singe, visits the Blackfeet reservation, where a popular metal music festival is hosting this year’s event with hopes of raising awareness about suicide prevention

Wednesday, October 1 Glen Powell and Eli Manning ( Chad Powers ) Prime Focus, featuring Martha Raddatz, looks into the United States’ effort to keep up with enemies’ drone attacks and gets a demonstration of the state-of-the-art technology helping to defend against drones

Thursday, October 2 TikTalk with creator MrBallen ( MrBallen Presents: Where Nightmares Live ) Prime Focus, featuring Linsey Davis, investigates wrongful convictions with The Innocence Project

Friday, October 3 CUCO ( Ridin ) Phoebe Robinson ( I Don’t Want to Work Anymore )



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.