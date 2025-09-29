Two Spooky Disney Classics Set to Air on ABC’s "The Wonderful World of Disney" in October

One is a recent favorite, while the other is a bonafide classic from the 1990s.

Two spooky films from the eerie side of Disney will be airing as part of ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney this October.

What’s Happening:

ABC continues a decades-long tradition by airing The Wonderful World of Disney most Sunday nights, which in recent years has expanded to include films from studios acquired by Disney, such as 20th Century Studios.

Two Sundays in October are set to feature a recent spooky flick from Disney and a timeless 20th Century classic – Haunted Mansion and Edward Scissorhands.

. Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

Haunted Mansion airs Sunday, October 12th from 8:30-11:00 p.m. ET.

Then, the following week, The Wonderful World of Disney will present the 1990 Tim Burton classic, Edward Scissorhands.

Once upon a time, a kindly inventor created a charming young man named Edward but died before he finished, leaving him with sharp metal shears for hands. Edward was sad and alone until a kind woman invited him to live with her suburban family.

Edward Scissorhand airs Sunday, October 19th from 8:33-11:00 p.m. ET.

Can't make the TV broadcasts? Both films are currently streaming on Disney+

Looking for more spooky movies to watch? You might want to check out the full schedule on Freeform

