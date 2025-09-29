Woohoo! "The Simpsons Movie" Is Officially Getting a Sequel, 20 Years After the Original Theatrical Film
Mmm... part two...
2027 will not only mark the 20th anniversary of The Simpsons Movie, but we’ll also be getting a sequel to the film that summer, according to an official announcement today by the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios.
What’s happening:
- A sequel to The Simpsons Movie is officially in the works, and will be released by 20th Century Studios on July 23rd, 2027.
- The Simpsons premiered on FOX as a half-hour animated sitcom in December of 1989, and is still running to this day– currently in its 37th season– making it the longest-running primetime scripted series in television history.
- The Simpsons Movie was released on July 27th, 2007 and was directed by animation veteran David Silverman, who has also helmed more than 70 episodes of the show.
- The tagline for the new sequel to The Simpsons Movie is “Homer’s coming back for seconds," and the teaser poster released today depicts Homer Simpson’s hand reaching for a classic pink frosted donut with the numeral 2 all over it in sprinkle form.
- That’s about all the information we have right now about The Simpsons Movie sequel, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted as more information is revealed.
