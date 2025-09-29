Woohoo! "The Simpsons Movie" Is Officially Getting a Sequel, 20 Years After the Original Theatrical Film

2027 will not only mark the 20th anniversary of The Simpsons Movie, but we’ll also be getting a sequel to the film that summer, according to an official announcement today by the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios.

A sequel to The Simpsons Movie is officially in the works, and will be released by 20th Century Studios on July 23rd, 2027.

The Simpsons premiered on FOX as a half-hour animated sitcom in December of 1989, and is still running to this day– currently in its 37th season– making it the longest-running primetime scripted series in television history.

The Simpsons Movie was released on July 27th, 2007 and was directed by animation veteran David Silverman, who has also helmed more than 70 episodes of the show.

The tagline for the new sequel to The Simpsons Movie is "Homer's coming back for seconds," and the teaser poster released today depicts Homer Simpson's hand reaching for a classic pink frosted donut with the numeral 2 all over it in sprinkle form.

That's about all the information we have right now about The Simpsons Movie sequel, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as more information is revealed.

