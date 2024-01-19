Video / Photos: “The Simpsons Movie” Fan Event at El Capitan Theatre with Creator Matt Groening and More

This evening in Hollywood, the Disney-operated El Capitan Theatre kicked off its revival of 2007’s The Simpsons Movie (originally released by 20th Century Fox, the holdings of which were purchased by The Walt Disney Company a few years ago) with a Fan Event at the fabled movie house.

On hand for the event were The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, writer/producer Al Jean, and Gracie Films’ executive in charge of production Denise Sirkot, all three of whom took the stage prior to beginning of the film to introduce it to the fans in attendance and tell a few behind-the-scenes stories as well.

Watch Matt Groening introduces "The Simpsons Movie" with Al Jean and Denise Sirkot at El Capitan Theatre:

I’m personally still getting used to The Simpsons being part of the Disney family, but after the culture shock of seeing Homer Simpson’s iconic visage on the El Capitan’s marquee and emblazoned on the screen in the auditorium itself, I really had a blast revisiting this movie with a full audience– which also happens to be available to stream via Disney+. Attendees of the Fan Event received a (metaphorically) sweet donut-shaped credential, a (literally) sweet actual donut from the nearby– and appropriately named– Magee’s Donuts, plus popcorn and soda included with the admission price. All that plus laughing, singing, and applauding along with this still-relatively-new animated classic made it a worthwhile evening out at the El Capitan Theatre.

As a side note, it was also fun– if a little jarring– to see the El Capitan’s organist Rob Richards performing in front of Homer’s head before the show.

For additional information on the El Capitan Theatre and to purchase advance tickets to upcoming shows (including more screenings of The Simpsons Movie), be sure to visit the El Capitan’s official website.