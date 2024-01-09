Tickets On Sale for “The Simpsons Movie” at the El Capitan Theatre

Tickets are now on sale to see The Simpsons Movie at the El Capitan Theatre starting January 19. There's also a special The Simpsons Fan Event that you won’t want to miss.
What's Happening:
- Tickets are now on sale for The Simpsons Movie as well as The Simpsons Fan Event at the El Capitan Theatre on January 19.
Showtimes and Ticket Pricing for The Simpsons Movie January 19–25:
- Monday–Thursday: 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.
- Friday–Sunday: 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.
- All Ages Reserved: $12
- Group Rates Available for parties of 20 or more for select shows; call 1-800-DISNEY6 to learn more.
- Showtimes and dates are subject to change without notice.
The Simpsons Fan Event:
- Experience The Simpsons Movie on the big screen with the Opening Night Fan Event on January 19.
- The $22 Fan Event includes One Reserved Seat, One Popcorn, One Beverage and One Event Credential and lanyard.
About The Simpsons Movie:
- The combination of Homer (Dan Castellaneta), his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the entire world.
- An angry mob descends on the Simpson home, splitting the family.
- With Earth's fate in the balance, Homer sets out on a quest for redemption in order to save the world and earn Marge's (Julie Kavner) forgiveness.