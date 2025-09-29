Jared Leto and Jodie Turner-Smith Electrify Milan with a Dazzling “TRON: Ares” Light Show
The global press tour for TRON: Ares continued last night with stars Jared Leto and Jodie Turner-Smith and director Joachim Rønning making a stop in Milan, Italy.
What’s Happening:
- The film’s director Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto and Jodie Turner-Smith continued the electrifying global press tour for TRON: Ares in Milan at the heart of the Piazza Gae Aulenti, where they appeared for a show-stopping photo call in front of the UniCredit Tower.
- The UniCredit Tower was lit up in red with an immersive light mapping show inspired by the TRON universe, featuring light effects and projections of exclusive content from the film that transformed the entire area into a hyper-technological experience.
- The trio looked stunning during their photocall, especially Turner-Smith, who was wearing an outfit that looked like it came straight off the Grid.
- Meanwhile, Leto, who also serves as a producer on the film, hopped on board a lightcycle for an equally-as-fun photo op.
- Following appearances in cities like New York City and Seoul, South Korea, the global press tour will continue with stops in Germany and the United Kingdom.
More on TRON: Ares
- TRON: Ares is the highly anticipated third installment in Disney's TRON franchise, set to premiere in theaters on October 10th, 2025.
- Directed by Joachim Rønning, TRON: Ares follows Ares, a sophisticated AI program, who is sent from the digital realm into the real world on a perilous mission. This marks humanity's first encounter with AI beings. The film explores the clash between digital entities and the human world, continuing the saga of programs navigating the real world.
- The film stars:
- Jared Leto as Ares
- Greta Lee
- Evan Peters
- Hasan Minhaj
- Jodie Turner-Smith
- Arturo Castro
- Cameron Monaghan
- Gillian Anderson
- Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as Kevin Flynn
- The film’s soundtrack, provided by Nine Inch Nails, has already been released – and we have a review of it.