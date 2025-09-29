Jared Leto and Jodie Turner-Smith Electrify Milan with a Dazzling “TRON: Ares” Light Show

The film's global press tour continued with a stop in Milan, Italy.

The global press tour for TRON: Ares continued last night with stars Jared Leto and Jodie Turner-Smith and director Joachim Rønning making a stop in Milan, Italy.

What’s Happening:

The film’s director Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto and Jodie Turner-Smith continued the electrifying global press tour for TRON: Ares in Milan at the heart of the Piazza Gae Aulenti, where they appeared for a show-stopping photo call in front of the UniCredit Tower.

in Milan at the heart of the Piazza Gae Aulenti, where they appeared for a show-stopping photo call in front of the UniCredit Tower. The UniCredit Tower was lit up in red with an immersive light mapping show inspired by the TRON universe, featuring light effects and projections of exclusive content from the film that transformed the entire area into a hyper-technological experience.

The trio looked stunning during their photocall, especially Turner-Smith, who was wearing an outfit that looked like it came straight off the Grid.

Meanwhile, Leto, who also serves as a producer on the film, hopped on board a lightcycle for an equally-as-fun photo op.

More on TRON: Ares