Review: Nine Inch Nails Amplifies the TRON Universe with "TRON: Ares" Soundtrack

﻿When TRON debuted in 1982, it changed my world. With amazing never-before-seen visuals and all based around video games, it was every kid's dream. I’ve always felt that one of the under-appreciated aspects of the original film was the soundtrack. I don’t mean the two Journey tracks but the electronic score by Wendy Carlos that helped complete your trip to The Grid. Sadly, the original film came and went (like so many quarters I spent on the TRON arcade game), but the music always stuck with me.

Then, when TRON: Legacy was announced, I wasn’t sure if I was more excited for a new TRON film or Daft Punk doing the soundtrack. However, when the film finally came out in late 2010, it was very evident that TRON: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski knew exactly what he was doing. Once again, the pulse-pounding score literally matched the visuals beat for beat. It takes a lot for me to admit, but the true legacy of this film was indeed the soundtrack.

Now, we move forward to 2024, D23: The Ultimate Fan Ultimate Fan Event, and the excitement for Tron: Ares was already at a fever pitch for me — but learning Nine Inch Nails would be providing the soundtrack really seemed like a stellar selection. Little did I know how perfect it would end up. Having now listened to the full soundtrack a few times through, it really does just fit the tone of this next film to a tee.

Growing up listening to NIN, I honestly expected this soundtrack to be a nonstop assault of hard synth/electronic beats. But, much to my surprise, many of the tracks are more the “airy TRON" music from the original film. That’s not to say that this soundtrack isn’t clearly Nine Inch Nails. The single “As Alive as You Need Me to Be" definitely sets a tone for the album, but the combination of all the different styles has put this in my rotation for a while to come.

Of course, since the movie doesn’t hit theaters until October 10th, I am in the unique position of having heard the soundtrack before seeing the movie. Nevertheless, I suspect that experiencing TRON: Ares will only increase my appreciation for the music — just as it has for the previous two franchise installments.

So should you wait to see TRON: Ares before listening to this album? That’s certainly up to you. However, I am of the mind that there’s a reason why Disney elected to release the soundtrack well ahead of the film’s debut. With that in mind, whether you’re a fan of TRON, a Nine Inch Nails diehard, or (like me) both, I’d definitely recommend giving this soundtrack a listen.