Shakira’s “Zoo” and New Characters Revealed in Final Trailer for “Zootopia 2”
Get a first listen to Shakira's, better in known in Zootopia as Gazelle's, brand new song "Zoo" in the new trailer for "Zootopia 2"
Get ready to “Try Everything" with the debut of the final trailer for Zootopia 2 and an all-new original song from Shakira, “Zoo."
What’s Happening:
- The final trailer for Zootopia 2 has launched, featuring the new song, “Zoo," performed by Shakira as Zootopia’s biggest pop star, Gazelle.
- In the trailer, audiences get a first look at brand-new characters and a hidden reptile population when rookie cops Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) come face-to-face with a mysterious pit viper, Gary De’Snake (Ke Huy Quan).
- “Zoo" was written by Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin and Shakira, and will be released as a single on Friday, October 10th.
- That will be followed by the full Zootopia 2 score, composed by Michael Giacchino, which will be released on Friday, November 21st, a few days ahead of the film’s November 26th release.
- In addition to writing and producing the single “Zoo" with Shakira, Ed Sheeran and Blake Slatkin appear in Zootopia 2 in special cameos as a pair of sheep named Ed Shearin and Baalake Lambkin.
- Disney and SiriusXM will also host an exclusive first listen of “Zoo" on Disney Hits (channel 133) on Wednesday, October 8th. SiriusXM’s Disney Hits will play the full song every hour through the end of the day ahead of its worldwide release on October 10th.
- “Zoo" is also available to preorder as a special 7" Vinyl Single from Disney Music Emporium.
- And it wouldn’t be the release of a new trailer without a new poster!
- The Zootopia 2 voice cast is composed of an astounding pool of talent that also includes Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live), David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story) and Brenda Song (The Last Showgirl) who appear as the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia.
- Comedian Fortune Feimster (Crushing It) previously joined the cast as Nibbles Maplestick, an oddball beaver whose podcast explores reptile mysteries.
- Idris Elba (Heads of State) returns as Chief Bogo, the well-respected head of the Zootopia Police Department.
- Patrick Warburton (The Emperor’s New Groove) voices actor-turned-politician Mayor Brian Winddancer.
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) stars as Dr. Fuzzby, an adorable quokka therapy animal.
- Nate Torrence (Get Smart) reprises his role as Clawhauser, Zootopia Police Department’s charming cheetah receptionist.
- Even though actor Tiny Lister sadly passed away five years ago, his voice will once more be heard as Finnick in the sequel.
- Zootopia 2 opens November 26th, only in theaters.
