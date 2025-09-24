The Late Tiny Lister’s Voice Will Be Heard Again as Finnick in “Zootopia 2”
Though Lister passed away in 2020, director Jared Bush reveals how they will bring him back for the sequel.
Though actor Tiny Lister sadly passed away five years ago, his voice will once more be heard as Finnick in Zootopia 2.
What’s Happening:
- On Twitter, Zootopia 2 writer and director Jared Bush revealed the news about Lister being heard again and how it will be done, given the actor passed away long before the sequel was even announced, much less any voice acting was done.
- Wrote Bush, “With his family’s blessing, we are so grateful to feature the voice of Tiny Lister, reprising his role as Finnick in Zootopia 2, working with recordings from the first film. Thank you to his family. Thank you, Tiny."
- Similar situations have occurred in other Dsiney animated projects in recent years, including posthumous appearances from Paul Newman in Cars 3 and Robin Williams in Once Upon a Studio, both of which also used material the late actors had recorded for previous projects as the same character.
- Besides his voice role as Nick Wilde’s accomplice, the diminutive but fierce Finnick the fennec fox (say that five times fast!) in 2016’s Zootopia, Tommy “Tiny" Lister was often cast in villainous roles in live-action thanks to his imposing size, yet also frequently showed a flair for comedy. He appeared in everything from Friday to The Dark Knight and The Fifth Element, among many other credits, before his death in December of 2020.
- If you’re an old school wrestling fan like me, you’ll also remember him as Zeus, the bad guy in the 1989 Hulk Hogan movie, No Holds Barred… and then how WWE (then still the WWF) bizarrely but amusingly had Lister begin to appear and wrestle on their programs not as Tiny Lister, but as his character, Zeus, as though Zeus himself had magically stepped off the movie screen and into reality to challenge Hogan.
- Zootopia 2 opens November 26th, only in theaters.
