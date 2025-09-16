Photos/Video: "Zootopia 2" Comes to Life at Walt Disney Animation Studios

We are just about two months away from the release of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest sequel Zootopia 2, and Laughing Place had the chance to celebrate the upcoming film at the studios’ headquarters.

Back in 2016, Disney’s Zootopia took the world by storm! Bringing an important message of unity and humanity through the scope of an anthropomorphic animal utopia, the film went on to gross over $1 billion worldwide. Since then, the film’s characters have become fan-favorites making appearances at Disney Parks around the world through meet and greets, merchandise, and theme park experiences. Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia land debuted last year, and Walt Disney World is gearing up to debut their new attraction Zootopia Better Zoogether later this year.

But the theatrical tale of Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps isn’t over yet! Coming this November, Zootopia 2 will take moviegoers back into their world with even more crime fighting adventures. Thanks to Walt Disney Animation Studios, Laughing Place was invited to their Burbank, CA headquarters to celebrate the new film.

Throughout the event, we were welcomed to explore a ton of amazing activations throughout the studio. This included plenty of amazing photo opportunities and life-sized installations.

The coolest park of the experience was an exploration of how Disney was inspired by real life animals when creating characters for the film. Bringing out a porcupine and a rabbit, Disney shared their extensive research into these animals, their movements, and behavior to help create unique personalities for Zootopia and Zootopia 2.

Thank you to Walt Disney Animation Studios for inviting us out to this incredible event.

@laughing_place Today, we had the chance to celebrate the upcoming release of #Zootopia2 at WaltDisneyAnimationStudios! We even got to meet some of the animal friends that helped inspire characters in the upcoming film. Zootopia 2 hits theaters on November 26th, 2025. #Disney #DisneyTikTok #Zootopia ♬ original sound - Laughing Place

Zootopia 2 hits theaters on November 26th, 2025!

