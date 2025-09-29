She’s Exactly Where She’s Supposed To Be: Demi Lovato Arrives on the Set of “Camp Rock 3” as an Executive Producer

Demi Lovato is serving as an executive producer on the long-awaited third "Camp Rock" film.

This is real, this is she. Demi Lovato is exactly where she’s supposed to be – on the set of Camp Rock 3!

What’s Happening:

On the film’s official social media accounts, Disney has shared an image of Demi Lovato from the set of Camp Rock 3 .

Lovato's involvement in a third Camp Rock film had been heavily rumored for months, most especially teased when she joined the brothers on stage

Lovato notably starred in the first two Camp Rock films alongside the Jonas Brothers as aspiring musician Mitchie Torres. While it's not been confirmed if she'll have a role in the third film, she will be serving as an executive producer.

With her role as an executive producer, we would be shocked if she didn't at least have a cameo appearance.

While Lovato may or may not be in front of the camera this time, the Jonas Brothers definitely will be, reprising their roles as Shane, Nate and Jason Gray. Also returning is Maria Canals-Barrera ( Wizards of Waverly Place ) as Connie.

New cast members for Camp Rock 3 include: Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) as Sage Malachi Barton (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as Fletch Lumi Pollack (Electric Bloom) as Rosie newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi Casey Trotter (The Thundermans) as Cliff Brooklynn Pitts as Callie Ava Jean as Madison Sherry Cola (Joyride) as Lark

include: The story picks up when Connect 3 lose their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances.

Camp Rock’s all-new campers include bold and determined Sage (Segura) and her easygoing brother Desi (Stone), cello prodigy Rosie (Pollack), drummer with his own beat Cliff (Trotter), choreo queen Callie (Pitts), intimidating influencer Madison (Jean) and camp bad boy Fletch (Barton).

Directed by Veronica Rodriguez (The Slumber Party) and written by Eydie Faye (The Slumber Party), the movie is produced by Disney Branded Television, featuring choreography by Jamal Sims.

