TV Recap: "Vampirina: Teenage Vampire" – Vee and Sophie Face the Spotlights in “First Club”

The glittering allure of popularity takes center stage in Vampirina: Teenage Vampire’s Episode 6, “First Club." When Vee and Sophie are invited to audition for the Spotlights — Wilson Hall Academy’s most exclusive sisterhood — what starts as a dream opportunity quickly becomes a test of loyalty and identity. With Vee’s powers on the fritz, Sophie struggling to fit in, and Demi causing chaos across the hall, the episode blends comedy, music, and heart, reminding viewers that true sisterhood can’t be manufactured.

Episode 6: “First Club" - Written by Marie Cheng

Wilson Hall Academy is buzzing when The Spotlights — a glittering all-girls club known for their matching gold outfits — make a rare appearance in the commissary. Joining the club would allow Vee (Kenzi Richardson) and Sophie (Jiwon Lee) to connect with their idol, Millie Eyelash, who was part of the sisterhood during her time as a student. Britney (Faith Hedley) is starstruck when the group looks her way. The leader, Megan (Jenna Davis), offers her an invitation to their meet and greet, the first step in the initiation process. As the First Year to Watch winners, Vee and Sophie also get invites. Britney warns them that not every First Year to Watch winner makes it in.

Back in the dorm, Demi (Milo Maharlika) makes himself a little too comfortable, padding around in Sophie’s unicorn slippers and wearing Vee’s robe. The girls decide their room is too crowded with all three of them and kick him out. Demi slinks across the hall into Elijah’s (Shaun Dixon) empty room, pitching himself as a perfect roommate since Elijah never got one. Elijah, however, is a meticulous neat freak, while Demi is more of a clutter collector.

Meanwhile, Sophie realizes she doesn’t have a single piece of gold clothing to wear for the meet-and-greet, a strict requirement of the Spotlights. Vee admits she doesn’t either and offers to just fly out to the store to pick something up — but when she tries to transform, her powers fizzle again, leaving her grounded and frustrated.

At the event, a spotlight beam lands on each girl, and they must share a fun fact. Sophie tells the crowd she handmakes alpaca plushies with alpaca wool, but Megan dismisses it coldly, saying snakes are the trend now. When the beam lands on Vee, she panics and fritzes, transforming into a bat right in front of everyone. Megan assumes Vee is a magician, requiring her to come back for the official audition with a magic act.

Back at the dorm, Vee practices card tricks, but she’s terrible at them, and her powers keep fritzing. Sophie arrives with a new “gift" from Megan — a poisonous snake named Todd. Vee fawns over him as though he were a puppy, unfazed by his fangs. Sophie tucks Todd into a hamper, but when she looks again, he’s gone missing.

Across the hall, Elijah’s roommate issues with Demi intensify. Demi has lit a disgusting crypt-scented candle. During the night, Elijah finds it hard to sleep because Demi makes boo noises while he rests, the ghostly equivalent of snoring.

At auditions, Vee pretends to hypnotize Sophie as part of her “magician" act. Unfortunately, another fritz causes her glowing eyes to trigger absolute vampire mind control. Sophie blurts out brutally honest thoughts, grabbing the mic to call out the Spotlights. Vee frantically tries to end the hypnosis, breaking Sophie’s trance. Confused, Sophie doesn’t understand why everyone looks so angry with her. Megan, however, is delighted — she thinks Vee’s “honesty act" is daring and promotes her to the final round. Sophie, meanwhile, is cut from the competition.

At lunch, Sophie can’t believe the cutting things she said under hypnosis. Vee feels awful and admits she doesn’t want to go through with the final audition without her. But Sophie encourages her to keep going, reminding her that this might be her chance to meet Millie Eyelash finally.

When Megan passes by, she tells Vee that being a Spotlight is about more than just the stage — members have to eat together, room together, and live by the sisterhood’s rules. Vee is told her next challenge will involve escaping from chains underwater.

Back in Elijah’s room, the tension with Demi boils over. Demi’s clutter has turned the neat space into a junkyard, complete with piles of ancient junk. They agree the roommate arrangement is a disaster. Demi decides to move into the attic instead.

When it comes time for the last Spotlight audition, Sophie, Demi, and Elijah watch from the crowd as Vee prepares to perform. Instead of dazzling with magic, Vee shocks everyone by inviting Sophie onto the stage with her. Megan is furious, but Vee makes it clear she’s had enough: no spotlight is worth changing who she is, especially when she already has a sister. She and Sophie hug, then pull out a hidden DJ podium and perform a song together called “Do It All Again". Megan promptly expels them from the audition. But Vee isn’t disappointed. “We don’t need their spotlights," she declares. “We have each other."

Later, Vee and Sophie retreat to the attic, where Vee is thrilled to discover she can finally transform into a bat on command again. They find Demi and Elijah inside with cucumber slices on their eyes, the girls join their calming self-care routine.

Far away at the Vampire Council Headquarters, the head vampire (Ken Weiler) receives troubling reports of slayer activity near Wilson Hall. Concerned for Vampirina’s safety, the council decides to send a “special friend" to protect her — whether she likes it or not.

Two new episodes of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire will air next Friday, October 3rd, at 8/7c on Disney Channel.

Episode 7: “First Halloween" - Vee wishes on a Blood Moon to redo Halloween with the help of a Moon Imp. Elijah helps Demi prove that he can still be scary in his “real boy" form.

Episode 8: “First Nightmare" - A visit from a gargoyle keeps Elijah from telling Vee a secret. Meanwhile, Sophie and Demi use a skeleton toy to help Elijah with a dance assignment.

Episodes of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, October 15th.