This is Real! Jonas Brothers and Disney Confirm Third "Camp Rock" Film
The brothers will be reprising their roles in the new film, but Demi is only listed as an EP.
After weeks and months of rumors in the air, hot wings being ingested, and waiting until the moon looks like a toenail again, Camp Rock 3 has officially been confirmed.
What’s Happening:
- It’s Official! After weeks and months of rumors, it has been confirmed that Camp Rock 3 has been greenlit for Disney+ and Disney Channel.
- While Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas will return to their iconic roles, Demi Lovato and Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas will executive produce the highly anticipated Disney Channel Original Movie.
- The movie began filming this week in Vancouver.
- A new cast of stars on the rise joins the movie, including Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) as Sage, Malachi Barton (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as Fletch, Lumi Pollack (Electric Bloom) as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter (The Thundermans) as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison.
- Joe Jonas will reprise his role as Shane Gray, Nick as Nate Gray and Kevin as Jason Gray, guest starring as the members of the band Connect 3.
- Also returning is Maria Canals-Barrera (Wizards of Waverly Place) as Connie. Sherry Cola (Joyride) joins the franchise as Lark.
- The story picks up when Connect 3 lose their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances.
- Camp Rock’s all-new campers include bold and determined Sage (Segura) and her easygoing brother Desi (Stone), cello prodigy Rosie (Pollack), drummer with his own beat Cliff (Trotter), choreo queen Callie (Pitts), intimidating influencer Madison (Jean) and camp bad boy Fletch (Barton).
- Directed by Veronica Rodriguez (The Slumber Party) and written by Eydie Faye (Slumber Party), the movie is produced by Disney Branded Television, featuring choreography by Jamal Sims.
- Camp Rock (2008) and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) are among the Top 10 Disney Channel Original Movies of all time and were the No. 1 Cable Movie Premiere in their years of premiere.
- With chart-topping music and standout musical numbers, the Camp Rock franchise launched superstar talent and continues to permeate pop culture over 15 years after its debut, inspiring viral moments on social media.
What They’re Saying:
- Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: “Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day. Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can’t wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation."
Some Personal Posts:
- Just ahead of the official reveal from Disney, A simple post from the Jonas Brothers on Instagram got all the fans into a tizzy, as it replays some dialogue and features the siblings as they apparently teased an official return to camp.
- The video, and subsequent photo featuring the Camp Rock logo on a dock, is captioned simply “Good Morning Campers."
- Another post on socials, this time from Joe Jonas alone, is captioned with “Welcome Back Shane Gray" and was posted around the same time as the shared post amongst the sibs.
Rumors Confirmed:
- JoBro devotees may recall that last month, their appearance on the webseries Hot Ones Versus had a moment that featured a challenge that saw Joe have to read the most recent entry in his Notes app - sending the brothers into a bit of a fit when Joe read the note: “Read Camp Rock 3."
- He then held up his phone as proof, saying “It’s the truth. It’s literally right there" before adding “Sorry, Disney."
- More gas was thrown on the Camp Rock 3 firepit when singer Demi Lovato, co-star in Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2, joined the brothers on stage as they kicked off their Greetings From Your Hometown tour in New Jersey.
- Together, Demi and Joe performed their duet of “This is Me / Gotta Find You" from the film, along with “Wouldn’t change a thing."
- Rumors have suggested Camp Rock 3 for a while, but now it has officially been confirmed not only by the brothers, but also by Disney+, adding that it is officially in production now.
- Outside of the official announcement(s), there is no production timeline or release date for Camp Rock 3, just the acknowledgement that it is in production now.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com