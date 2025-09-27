TV Recap: Billie Confronts the Changeling in "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" Season 2, Episode 4

Sibling squabbles take a dangerous turn in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2, Episode 4, “Don’t Go Changeling My Heart." Billie grows paranoid when a mysterious new girl shows interest in Roman, convinced she may be the changeling Piper warned them about. While Billie and Winter set out to test their theory, Milo secretly hatches a dragon in his closet, sparking chaos of his own. With family bonds strained, a prophecy looms closer to reality — and not everyone will make it through unscathed.

Season 2, Episode 4: “Don’t Go Changeling My Heart" - Written by Brittany Assaly & Danielle Calvert

Billie (Janice LeeAnn Brown) can’t stop staring at Piper’s sketch of her attacking Roman. She doesn’t understand why she would ever turn on her brother when Roman (Alkaio Thiele) barges in with news that the changeling is back. A trail of purple goo in the hallway leads them straight into Milo’s (Max Matenko) room, where the culprit is revealed to be nothing more sinister than his overuse of purple hair gel. Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) slips in it as she passes by.

Later, the kids unwind watching TV, with Roman correcting Billie’s grammar (“Winter and I, not me and Winter"), which grates on her nerves. The doorbell rings with a surprise visitor: Karina Kowalski (Audrianna Lico), the niece of Justin’s (David Henrie) boss, who is transferring to their school. Justin invited her over to make friends before starting school. Roman and Karina bond instantly over random facts, leaving Billie and Winter (Taylor Cora) suspicious of their chemistry.

Meanwhile, Giada finds Milo hiding in his closet, stalling on his first day of middle school. When his mom leaves, Milo reveals he’s been secretly sitting on the dragon egg he smuggled home. It hatches into a baby dragon, which he names Scorchy. Milo begs him to stay hidden, but when he cries, Milo can’t resist sneaking the dragon to school in his backpack, storing Scorchy in his locker.

At school, Karina continues to seek out Roman, asking him to show her where to eat lunch. Billie grows convinced that someone as “cool and pretty" as Karina couldn’t possibly be into her brother — she must be the changeling! Remembering Piper’s sketch of her attacking Roman, Billie wonders if she was destined to protect him instead of thwarting him.

She and Winter devise a series of changeling tests. A changeling would sneeze at the smell of a werecat, so they spray dander behind Karina when she sits on the couch with Roman. She is unfazed, but it launches Roman into a sneeze attack.

Next is the photo test, with changelings not showing up in pictures. Billie pushes Roman out of the way to have Winter snap a pic of her and Karina, but she shows up in the photo.

The third and final test was saved for last. Mustard burns changelings, so Billie grabs a bottle of the condiment and surprises Roman and Karina with it. Roman dives out of the line of fire as yellow sauce gets all over Karina. It doesn’t burn her; she just gets mad and decides to go home with hurt feelings. Roman is furious with Billie for embarrassing their guest.

Back at school, Milo sneaks meatballs to Scorchy, who breathes fire to blow a hole in the locker door and escapes. Justin discovers the dragon hiding in a janitor’s cart, nervous that the Superintendent’s niece will tell her uncle about it. He recruits a wizard world pest control expert, Thorn Blazeheart (Patrick Cox), quickly signing a contract for him to capture it. What he doesn’t know is that Thorn turns his catches into boots.

When Milo finds out that Scorchy is loose and that a dragon hunter is looking for him, he comes clean to his parents about smuggling a dragon egg through the portal. Justin promises to help Milo send Scorchy home safely. Eventually, Milo tracks the dragon in the gym by burping until Scorchy answers back. With Giada’s help, they stop the dragon hunter from extinguishing Scorchy’s blaze. Justin opens a portal, and Milo tearfully says goodbye, sending Scorchy back to the wizard world.

Roman confronts Billie over her paranoia, only to be stunned when she points her wand at him, convinced he’s the changeling. He avoided all of the tests on Karina, which helped her and Winter reach this conclusion. The moment from Piper’s premonition has come to fruition, but when Roman corrects her grammar again, Billie changes her aim. Bouncing her spell off the mirror, she casts it at Winter, who dissolves into purple goo, revealing she’s the impostor sent to sew dissent. The changeling uses its powers to restrain both Roman and Billie, gloating that her mission is to divide the Russos so they won’t be powerful together.

Before the changeling can reveal who sent it, Roman stomps on the mustard bottle left on the floor, splattering the creature. The goo melts away, destroying the changeling for good.

The real Winter returns from her trip to Mexico, shocked to find the group forgot she was gone — and more importantly, that no one fed her cat. Roman shares that he was able to smooth things over with Karina, who wants to continue hanging out with him, provided Billie isn’t around. Roman asks Billie how she knew he wasn’t the changeling after all. She smirks: “Because only my brother would be annoying enough to correct my grammar."

Next Episode: “Spells Like Halloween Spirit" - Airing Friday, October 3rd, at 7/6c on Disney Channel.

When Justin forbids Billie from having a haunted house, she takes Justin to Halloween future, present and past in an attempt to help him rediscover his Halloween spirit.

Episodes from Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, October 8th.