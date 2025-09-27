All of Disney Channel's Magical Powers Combine In First-Ever Live-Action/Animation Hybrid of "Theme Song Takeover"
Things are about to get a little witchy.
The latest Theme Park Takeover rounds up all of Disney Channel’s witches - both live-action and animated - in the first ever hybrid installment of the short form series.
What’s Happening:
- The newest Theme Song Takeover has arrived on Disney Channel, and this one is all about the witches.
- In the new entry of the interstitial short form series, we visit our friends from Wizards Beyond Waverly Place as they are being visited by a set of animated witches.
- Helen from Kiff leads the group, which also consists of Luz and Amity from The Owl House, Magica De Spell from DuckTales, and Dae from ZOMBIES: The Reanimated Series.
- Together (well, mostly Helen), they take over the theme song of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, turning it into “Witches Beyond Waverly Place."
- The first live-action/animation hybrid of Theme Song Takeover also features the voice actors of Luz and Dae, Sarah-Nicole Robles and Kahyun Kim respectively, also returning for the short.
- Helen, known from the hit animated series, Kiff, is Table Town School’s Drama teacher, where Kiff and Barry are among her students. She also happens to be one of the town’s magical creatures - a witch - and her self-absorbed and show-stealing antics lead to a somewhat villainous nature, though she is not a traditional villain. Her egomaniacal personality is almost always on full display, as seen in the short.
- Luz and Amity come from The Owl House, a show that still airs on Disney Channel, though new episodes stopped back in 2023. Luz is a human who was transported to the magical world of The Boiling Isles, filled with witches and wizards, including who would (spoiler alert) eventually become her girlfriend, Amity. Together, and with the help of Luz’s mentor/guardian Eda the Owl Lady, they helped take on the evil Emperor Belos to save their world from the biggest threat it had ever seen.
- Dae joins us from ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series, which as she notes, is a CG show not a 2D one. She is a quirky and “adorkable" witch who adds a touch of magic to the already eclectic group of vampires, zombies, and more. She is a very shy and anxious witch who has a purple armadillo named Bartleby, and works at the local curse shop in Zombietown.
- Magica De Spell is a major antagonist in the 2017 reboot TV series DuckTales. She serves as the main villain of Season 1 and a big bad in the second and third seasons. Not just from the reboot, she was a recurring antagonist from the original series and even the Scrooge McDuck comic books. As such, she is one of the three second-most personal arch-nemeses of Scrooge McDuck, alongside Flintheart Glomgold and Ma Beagle.
- Now in its second season, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place - a sequel series to the original Wizards of Waverly Place - follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities - and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.
- You can catch all of these shows on Disney+ and on Disney Channel.
