Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule Revealed for 2025: "Hocus Pocus," "The Addams Family," "Beetlejuice" and More

There's also "Hotel Transylvania," "Casper," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and the Eddie Murphy-starring "The Haunted Mansion."

It’s that time of year again! As October approaches, fans of family-friendly chills and thrills anxiously await the schedule for Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween celebration of all things kooky and spooky. And this morning, the Disney-owned basic cable channel did not disappoint. Check out the full 2025 schedule below.

What’s happening:

Freeform has released its schedule for the 2025 iteration of its frighteningly fun 31 Nights of Halloween programming event.

According to Freeform, last year’s 31 Nights of Halloween reached 22 million viewers.

As usual, this year’s schedule includes both Disney and non-Disney-created Halloween-appropriate features. See below.

Watch 31 Nights of Halloween | Official Trailer | Freeform:

Wednesday, Oct. 1

12:00 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands

2:25 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:25 p.m. – Casper (1995)

6:50 p.m. – Beetlejuice

8:55 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

Thursday, Oct. 2

10:30 a.m. – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1:00 p.m. – Casper (1995)

3:20 p.m. – Beetlejuice

5:20 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:55 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

Friday, Oct. 3

10:30 a.m. – The Witches (1990)

12:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

2:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

4:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

6:30 p.m. – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

8:35 p.m. – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. – Beastly

Saturday, Oct. 4

7:00 a.m. – The Witches (1990)

9:00 a.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

12:05 p.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

2:05 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands

4:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

6:45 p.m. – Casper (1995)

9:15 p.m. – Beetlejuice

11:20 p.m – Haunted Mansion (2023)

Sunday, Oct. 5

7:00 a.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

9:00 a.m. – Twitches

11:05 a.m. – Twitches Too

1:05 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:45 p.m. – Casper (1995)

5:15 p.m. – Beetlejuice

7:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

9:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus 2

12:00 a.m. – Matilda

Monday, Oct. 6

12:00 p.m. – Alice in Wonderland (2010)

2:30 p.m. – Alice Through the Looking Glass

5:00 p.m. – Matilda

7:00 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

9:00 p.m. – Addams Family Values

Tuesday, Oct. 7

12:00 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands

2:25 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

4:25 p.m. – Addams Family Values

6:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

8:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus 2

Wednesday, Oct. 8

10:30 a.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

1:30 p.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

4:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

6:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

8:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)

Thursday, Oct. 9

10:30 a.m. – Spooky Buddies

12:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

2:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

4:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

6:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)

8:55 p.m. – Beetlejuice

Friday, Oct. 10

11:00 a.m. – Arachnophobia

1:30 p.m. – Disturbia (Freeform Premiere)

4:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice

6:00 p.m. – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

8:35 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

12:00 a.m. – Matilda

Saturday, Oct. 11

7:00 a.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

10:00 a.m. – Hocus Pocus

12:05 p.m. – Haunted Mansion (2023)

2:45 p.m. – Toy Story of TERROR!

3:15 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

5:20 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

7:25 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

9:30 p.m. – Addams Family Values

11:35 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands

Sunday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. – The Black Cauldron

9:00 a.m. – Spooky Buddies

11:05 a.m. – Toy Story of TERROR!

11:35 a.m. – Hotel Transylvania

1:40 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

3:40 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

5:40 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

7:45 p.m. – Addams Family Values

9:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

12:00 a.m. – Beetlejuice

Monday, Oct. 13 (Tim Burton Day!)

12:00 p.m. – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

2:35 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

5:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice

7:00 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands

9:25 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tuesday, Oct. 14

12:00 p.m. – Aladdin (1992)

2:00 p.m. – Encanto

4:05 p.m. – Haunted Mansion (2023)

6:45 p.m. – Beetlejuice (Pop N' Knowledge)

8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus (Pop N' Knowledge)

Wednesday, Oct. 15

10:30 a.m. – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

3:00 p.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

5:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice

7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

Thursday, Oct. 16

11:00 a.m. – Toy Story of TERROR!

11:30 a.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

1:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

3:35 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

5:40 p.m. – The Incredibles

8:20 p.m. – Incredibles 2

Friday, Oct. 17

10:30 am. – The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2010)

1:00 p.m. – 101 Dalmatians (1996)

3:25 p.m. – Cruella

6:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

8:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus 2

12:00 a.m. – Something Wicked This Way Comes (1983)

Saturday, Oct. 18

7:00 a.m. – Alice in Wonderland (2010)

9:35 a.m. – Alice Through the Looking Glass

12:10 p.m. – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

2:50 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:50 p.m. – Monsters, Inc.

6:55 p.m. – Monsters University

9:25 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

11:35 p.m. – Casper (1995)

Sunday, Oct. 19

7:00 a.m. – Halloweentown

9:00 a.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

11:00 a.m. – Beauty and the Beast (1991)

1:00 p.m. – Aladdin (1992)

3:05 p.m. – Matilda

5:10 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:50 p.m. – Haunted Mansion (2023)

9:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)

12:00 a.m. – Frankenweenie (2012)

Monday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

2:10 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

4:15 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

6:20 p.m. – Casper (1995)

8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

Tuesday, Oct. 21

10:30 a.m. – Hotel Transylvania

12:35 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

2:40 p.m. – Casper (1995)

5:10 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (Pop N' Knowledge)

6:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values

Wednesday, Oct. 22

10:30 a.m. – The Black Cauldron

12:30 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

2:30 p.m. – Addams Family Values

4:30 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

8:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus 2

Thursday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. – Disturbia

1:30 p.m. – Frankenweenie (2012)

3:30 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands

6:00 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

8:25 p.m. – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Friday, Oct. 24

12:00 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)

2:25 p.m. – Haunted Mansion (2023)

5:00 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

7:00 p.m. – Addams Family Values

9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus (Pop N' Knowledge)

12:00 a.m. – Twitches

Saturday, Oct. 25

7:00 a.m. – Spooky Buddies

9:05 a.m. – Casper (1995)

11:30 a.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:05 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

3:10 p.m. – Addams Family Values

5:15 p.m. – Casper (1995)

7:45 p.m. – Hotel Translyvania

9:50 p.m. – Hotel Translyvania

11:55 p.m. – The Witches (1990)

Sunday, Oct. 26

7:00 a.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

9:05 a.m. – Addams Family Values

11:10 a.m. – Hotel Transylvania

1:15 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

3:15 p.m. – Monsters, Inc.

5:20 p.m. – Monsters University

7:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)

9:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values

12:00 a.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Monday, Oct. 27

12:00 p.m. – Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

3:00 p.m. – Frankenweenie (2012)

5:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

Tuesday, Oct. 28

10:30 a.m. – Spooky Buddies

12:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)

3:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania

5:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2

7:00 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, Oct. 29

10:30 a.m. – Casper (1995)

1:00 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands

3:30 p.m. – Aladdin (2019)

6:30 p.m. – Monsters, Inc.

8:35 p.m. – Monsters University

Thursday, Oct. 30

10:30 a.m. – The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2010)

1:00 p.m. – Matilda

3:00 p.m. – Cruella

6:00 p.m. – Haunted Mansion (2023)

8:35 p.m. – Casper (1995)

Friday Oct. 31 (Halloween!)

10:30 a.m. – Matilda

12:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

2:35 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:10 p.m. – Casper (1995)

6:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus

8:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus 2

12:00 a.m. – Hocus Pocus