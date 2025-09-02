Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule Revealed for 2025: "Hocus Pocus," "The Addams Family," "Beetlejuice" and More
It’s that time of year again! As October approaches, fans of family-friendly chills and thrills anxiously await the schedule for Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween celebration of all things kooky and spooky. And this morning, the Disney-owned basic cable channel did not disappoint. Check out the full 2025 schedule below.
What’s happening:
- Freeform has released its schedule for the 2025 iteration of its frighteningly fun 31 Nights of Halloween programming event.
- According to Freeform, last year’s 31 Nights of Halloween reached 22 million viewers.
- As usual, this year’s schedule includes both Disney and non-Disney-created Halloween-appropriate features. See below.
Watch 31 Nights of Halloween | Official Trailer | Freeform:
Wednesday, Oct. 1
12:00 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands
2:25 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:25 p.m. – Casper (1995)
6:50 p.m. – Beetlejuice
8:55 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
Thursday, Oct. 2
10:30 a.m. – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1:00 p.m. – Casper (1995)
3:20 p.m. – Beetlejuice
5:20 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:55 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
Friday, Oct. 3
10:30 a.m. – The Witches (1990)
12:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
2:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
4:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
6:30 p.m. – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)
8:35 p.m. – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)
12:00 a.m. – Beastly
Saturday, Oct. 4
7:00 a.m. – The Witches (1990)
9:00 a.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
12:05 p.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
2:05 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands
4:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
6:45 p.m. – Casper (1995)
9:15 p.m. – Beetlejuice
11:20 p.m – Haunted Mansion (2023)
Sunday, Oct. 5
7:00 a.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
9:00 a.m. – Twitches
11:05 a.m. – Twitches Too
1:05 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:45 p.m. – Casper (1995)
5:15 p.m. – Beetlejuice
7:20 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
9:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus 2
12:00 a.m. – Matilda
Monday, Oct. 6
12:00 p.m. – Alice in Wonderland (2010)
2:30 p.m. – Alice Through the Looking Glass
5:00 p.m. – Matilda
7:00 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
9:00 p.m. – Addams Family Values
Tuesday, Oct. 7
12:00 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands
2:25 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
4:25 p.m. – Addams Family Values
6:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
8:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus 2
Wednesday, Oct. 8
10:30 a.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
1:30 p.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
4:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
6:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
8:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)
Thursday, Oct. 9
10:30 a.m. – Spooky Buddies
12:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
2:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
4:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
6:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)
8:55 p.m. – Beetlejuice
Friday, Oct. 10
11:00 a.m. – Arachnophobia
1:30 p.m. – Disturbia (Freeform Premiere)
4:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice
6:00 p.m. – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
8:35 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)
12:00 a.m. – Matilda
Saturday, Oct. 11
7:00 a.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
10:00 a.m. – Hocus Pocus
12:05 p.m. – Haunted Mansion (2023)
2:45 p.m. – Toy Story of TERROR!
3:15 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
5:20 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
7:25 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
9:30 p.m. – Addams Family Values
11:35 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands
Sunday, Oct. 12
7:00 a.m. – The Black Cauldron
9:00 a.m. – Spooky Buddies
11:05 a.m. – Toy Story of TERROR!
11:35 a.m. – Hotel Transylvania
1:40 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
3:40 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
5:40 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
7:45 p.m. – Addams Family Values
9:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. – Beetlejuice
Monday, Oct. 13 (Tim Burton Day!)
12:00 p.m. – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
2:35 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)
5:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice
7:00 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands
9:25 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tuesday, Oct. 14
12:00 p.m. – Aladdin (1992)
2:00 p.m. – Encanto
4:05 p.m. – Haunted Mansion (2023)
6:45 p.m. – Beetlejuice (Pop N' Knowledge)
8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus (Pop N' Knowledge)
Wednesday, Oct. 15
10:30 a.m. – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
3:00 p.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
5:00 p.m. – Beetlejuice
7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
Thursday, Oct. 16
11:00 a.m. – Toy Story of TERROR!
11:30 a.m. – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
1:30 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
3:35 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
5:40 p.m. – The Incredibles
8:20 p.m. – Incredibles 2
Friday, Oct. 17
10:30 am. – The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2010)
1:00 p.m. – 101 Dalmatians (1996)
3:25 p.m. – Cruella
6:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
8:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus 2
12:00 a.m. – Something Wicked This Way Comes (1983)
Saturday, Oct. 18
7:00 a.m. – Alice in Wonderland (2010)
9:35 a.m. – Alice Through the Looking Glass
12:10 p.m. – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
2:50 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:50 p.m. – Monsters, Inc.
6:55 p.m. – Monsters University
9:25 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
11:35 p.m. – Casper (1995)
Sunday, Oct. 19
7:00 a.m. – Halloweentown
9:00 a.m. – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
11:00 a.m. – Beauty and the Beast (1991)
1:00 p.m. – Aladdin (1992)
3:05 p.m. – Matilda
5:10 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:50 p.m. – Haunted Mansion (2023)
9:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)
12:00 a.m. – Frankenweenie (2012)
Monday, Oct. 20
10:30 a.m. – Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
2:10 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
4:15 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
6:20 p.m. – Casper (1995)
8:50 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
Tuesday, Oct. 21
10:30 a.m. – Hotel Transylvania
12:35 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
2:40 p.m. – Casper (1995)
5:10 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (Pop N' Knowledge)
6:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values
Wednesday, Oct. 22
10:30 a.m. – The Black Cauldron
12:30 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
2:30 p.m. – Addams Family Values
4:30 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
8:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus 2
Thursday, Oct. 23
11:00 a.m. – Disturbia
1:30 p.m. – Frankenweenie (2012)
3:30 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands
6:00 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)
8:25 p.m. – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Friday, Oct. 24
12:00 p.m. – Sleepy Hollow (1999)
2:25 p.m. – Haunted Mansion (2023)
5:00 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
7:00 p.m. – Addams Family Values
9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus (Pop N' Knowledge)
12:00 a.m. – Twitches
Saturday, Oct. 25
7:00 a.m. – Spooky Buddies
9:05 a.m. – Casper (1995)
11:30 a.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:05 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
3:10 p.m. – Addams Family Values
5:15 p.m. – Casper (1995)
7:45 p.m. – Hotel Translyvania
9:50 p.m. – Hotel Translyvania
11:55 p.m. – The Witches (1990)
Sunday, Oct. 26
7:00 a.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
9:05 a.m. – Addams Family Values
11:10 a.m. – Hotel Transylvania
1:15 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
3:15 p.m. – Monsters, Inc.
5:20 p.m. – Monsters University
7:50 p.m. – The Addams Family (1991)
9:55 p.m. – Addams Family Values
12:00 a.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Monday, Oct. 27
12:00 p.m. – Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
3:00 p.m. – Frankenweenie (2012)
5:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
7:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
Tuesday, Oct. 28
10:30 a.m. – Spooky Buddies
12:30 p.m. – Casper (1995)
3:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania
5:00 p.m. – Hotel Transylvania 2
7:00 p.m. – The Haunted Mansion (2003)
9:00 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, Oct. 29
10:30 a.m. – Casper (1995)
1:00 p.m. – Edward Scissorhands
3:30 p.m. – Aladdin (2019)
6:30 p.m. – Monsters, Inc.
8:35 p.m. – Monsters University
Thursday, Oct. 30
10:30 a.m. – The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2010)
1:00 p.m. – Matilda
3:00 p.m. – Cruella
6:00 p.m. – Haunted Mansion (2023)
8:35 p.m. – Casper (1995)
Friday Oct. 31 (Halloween!)
10:30 a.m. – Matilda
12:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
2:35 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:10 p.m. – Casper (1995)
6:30 p.m. – Hocus Pocus
8:35 p.m. – Hocus Pocus 2
12:00 a.m. – Hocus Pocus
