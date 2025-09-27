First Look: "Scrubs" Cast Reunites for First Table Read

The gang’s back together! The Scrubs cast and creators just held their first table read for the revival ahead of its 2026 premiere.

What’s Happening:

The original Scrubs cast reunited today for the first official table read of the upcoming revival.

The table read included creator Bill Lawrence and executive producers Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke, along with guest stars Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley.

About the Scrubs Reboot:

The series was ordered in July, with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke set to return as their original characters, JD Dorian, Christopher Turk, and Elliot Reid.

ABC Scrubs reunites JD (Braff) and Turk (Faison) as they scrub in together for the first time in years. Medicine has evolved, interns have changed, but their bromance remains as strong as ever. With familiar faces and fresh characters, life at Sacred Heart continues filled with humor, heart, and a few unexpected twists.

reunites JD (Braff) and Turk (Faison) as they scrub in together for the first time in years. Medicine has evolved, interns have changed, but their bromance remains as strong as ever. With familiar faces and fresh characters, life at Sacred Heart continues filled with humor, heart, and a few unexpected twists. Bill Lawrence, creator of the original series, executive produces the new show alongside his fellow Scrubs alums Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra.

More ABC News: