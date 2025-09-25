“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Returns to ABC with Impressive Ratings Boost
In the end, Kimmel was off the air for one week.
Following a week-long hiatus, Jimmy Kimmel Live! returned to late night yesterday with some impressive viewing figures.
What’s Happening:
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! is back after ABC made the decision last week to pull the series from the air for what was described at the time as an "indefinite hiatus."
- The show brought in an impressive 6.26 million total viewers on Tuesday night, despite significant preemptions across 23% of U.S. TV households.
- ABC affiliates across the nation owned by Sinclair, Inc. and Nexstar Media Group. are continuing to preempt the show, although talks are ongoing with ABC.
- It should be noted that initial data does not include streaming results from the show’s release on Hulu.
- In addition to linear ratings, the monologue has garnered more than 26 million views across YouTube and social platforms.
- Among adults 18-49, Jimmy Kimmel Live! earned a 0.87 rating, representing the show’s highest regularly scheduled episode in over 10 years (since March 12th, 2015, specifically).
- Jimmy Kimmel will be back with two additional new shows this week, featuring celebrity guests Ethan Hawke, Lisa Ann Walter, YUNGBLUD, Peyton Manning, Oscar Nuñez and Alex G.
- Kimmel himself was well aware that he would likely see excellent ratings with his return show, joking about it in his 28-minute monologue – which you can watch below.
