“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Returns to ABC with Impressive Ratings Boost

In the end, Kimmel was off the air for one week.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Following a week-long hiatus, Jimmy Kimmel Live! returned to late night yesterday with some impressive viewing figures.

What’s Happening:

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! is back after ABC made the decision last week to pull the series from the air for what was described at the time as an "indefinite hiatus."
  • The show brought in an impressive 6.26 million total viewers on Tuesday night, despite significant preemptions across 23% of U.S. TV households.
  • ABC affiliates across the nation owned by Sinclair, Inc. and Nexstar Media Group. are continuing to preempt the show, although talks are ongoing with ABC.
  • It should be noted that initial data does not include streaming results from the show’s release on Hulu.
  • In addition to linear ratings, the monologue has garnered more than 26 million views across YouTube and social platforms.
  • Among adults 18-49, Jimmy Kimmel Live! earned a 0.87 rating, representing the show’s highest regularly scheduled episode in over 10 years (since March 12th, 2015, specifically).
  • Jimmy Kimmel will be back with two additional new shows this week, featuring celebrity guests Ethan Hawke, Lisa Ann Walter, YUNGBLUD, Peyton Manning, Oscar Nuñez and Alex G.
  • Kimmel himself was well aware that he would likely see excellent ratings with his return show, joking about it in his 28-minute monologue – which you can watch below.

More Disney TV News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now