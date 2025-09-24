“Good Morning America” Team Celebrates 50 Years with a Milestone Marathon

The iconic ABC News show is about to mark its 50th anniversary.

Good Morning America will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special show in November. But ahead of that, ABC News and WABC New York talent and staff will be taking part in the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon.

What’s Happening:

To kick off GMA ’s 50th anniversary celebration, which will be commemorated with a live show on Monday, November 3rd, many of the show’s talent and staff will run the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon.

The marathon takes place on Sunday, November 2nd, in partnership with New York Road Runners (NYRR), the nonprofit that "runs" New York City producing 60 annual adult and youth races, including the marathon.

Talent participating in the relay includes Rhiannon Ally, Dani Beckstrom, JuJu Chang, Liz Cho, Christiane Cordero, Linsey Davis, Devin Dwyer, Ike Ejiochi, Will Ganss, Matt Gutman, Rebecca Jarvis, Whit Johnson, Jonathan Karl, Aaron Katersky, Rick Klein, Chanteé Lans, Mola Lenghi, Janai Norman, Nina Pineda, Stephanie Ramos, Deborah Roberts, Perry Russom, Will Reeve, Ashan Singh, Karen Travers, Selina Wang and Ginger Zee.

Lori Bergamotto and Mike Marza will be running the full marathon.

The team will complete the race in a relay format, with individuals and small groups each covering two to three miles of the 26.2-mile course across the five boroughs.

The relay reflects the spirit of teamwork at Good Morning America while supporting NYRR Team for Kids, the premier charity of New York Road Runners, raising funds to support NYRR’s free youth and community programs that serve people of all ages, abilities, and fitness levels.

The charity supports Rising New York Road Runners, a free running-based youth program designed to get more than 200,000 kids ages 2 to 18 throughout the country motivated to be and stay active.

Meanwhile, the special anniversary episode will feature both past and present anchors, including George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, as they celebrate the show’s five-decade history and legacy.

What They’re Saying:

Simone Swink, “Good Morning America" senior executive producer: “For 50 years, Good Morning America has called New York City home, and there’s no better way to honor that than by running together through its streets. We’re proud to celebrate this milestone while supporting NYRR’s mission to inspire the next generation."

Rob Simmelkjaer, CEO, New York Road Runners: "We're excited to make the best day of the year, in the best city in the world, even better with a special Good Morning America relay at the TCS New York City Marathon. Both New York Road Runners and Good Morning America have been part of New Yorkers' lives for five decades, and this relay is a powerful way to honor those legacies, bringing together storytelling, community, and running."

