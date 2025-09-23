"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Ethan Hawke, Peyton Manning and More to Appear Week of September 23rd

Plus, Glen Powell, Lisa Ann Walter, Oscar Nuńez and more join the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 23-26:

Tuesday, September 23 Glen Powell ( Chad Powers Musical Guest Sarah McLachlan

Wednesday, September 24 Ethan Hawke ( The Lowdown Lisa Ann Walter ( Abbott Elementary Musical Guest YUNGBLUD

Thursday, September 25 Peyton Manning ( Chad Powers ) Oscar Nuñez ( Who Wants To Be A Millionaire ; The Paper ) Musical Guest Alex G

Friday, September 26 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 23rd season and broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer.