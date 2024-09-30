Lainey Wilson Joins Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning to Host “The 58th Annual CMA Awards” on ABC

The hosts have been set for The 58th Annual CMA Awards on ABC, with Lainey Wilson joining returning hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning this year.

First-time host Wilson is set to join four-time host Bryan and three-time host Manning as hosts of The 58th Annual CMA Awards .

. Performers and presenters for “Country Music’s Biggest Night” will be announced in the coming weeks.

Broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, The 58th Annual CMA Awards airs Wednesday, November 20th (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

airs Wednesday, November 20th (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, streaming the next day on Tickets for this year’s ceremony are currently on sale through Ticketmaster

Luke Bryan: “Hosting the CMA Awards is such an honor, and it’s crazy when I realize this is my fourth year back. Peyton and I have really worked to build off each other and now adding Lainey to the mix will just bring another fun element to the night. Celebrating Country Music never gets old to me.”

Peyton Manning: "I am honored to be back hosting the CMA Awards again this year. The past two years have been a lot of fun, and I know Lainey is going to bring a special flare. Hopefully she can help me keep Luke in line! Either way, I'm excited for an incredible night of celebration and Country Music."

Lainey Wilson: "I could not be more excited to host the CMA Awards this year with Luke and Peyton. It's such an incredible honor and something I've always dreamed of doing. We're planning a really great show for y'all, so make sure to watch on Nov. 20!"

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, CMA Fest and CMA Country Christmas.