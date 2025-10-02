"The Kardashians" Return: Season 7 Trailer Gives First Look at New Family Drama

Reality TV royalty is back, and nothing is off-limits this season…

Get ready for more drama, laughs, and family moments when The Kardashians returns for season seven later this month.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has released the key art and trailer for The Kardashians Season 7.

Season seven of The Kardashians premieres October 23 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

The Kardashian-Jenners are back, and the family drama is bigger than ever! Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie dive headfirst into life’s highs and lows, revisiting their past while pursuing new passions that push them further than before. From unforgettable milestones to deeply personal challenges, the family continues to evolve, grow, and redefine their legacy.

The cast includes Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

Executive producers include Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston, Danielle King, Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones, and Erin Foye. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner also serve as executive producers.

Fans can catch up on all the drama, glamour, and family moments with the first six seasons available to stream now. The official trailer offers a first look at what’s in store for the family’s latest adventures.

About The Kardashians:

The Kardashians premiered October 14, 2022, on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

premiered October 14, 2022, on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. The show gives viewers behind-the-scenes access, intimate family moments, celebrity guest appearances, coverage of weddings, birthdays, business launches, and personal challenges.

The Kardashians offers an intimate look into the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including their business ventures, relationships, and milestones.

