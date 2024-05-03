Movie Review: Hulu’s “Prom Dates” Brings a Fresh Perspective to a Common Formula

High school comedy films are among some of the most common out there, and flicks surrounding the prom are even more so. Coming out with a new film set around prom and finding a way to differentiate it from what has come before isn’t always easy. With that, Hulu has released Prom Dates, which–you guessed it–centers around prom. However, I think this film does have some fun elements that justify its existence.

Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia) and Julia Lester (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) star as Jess and Hannah, two best friends that made a blood pact (yes, a blood pact) to have the perfect prom. It’s from that premise that the events of the movie unfold. Jess is the one that’s more obsessed with having the perfect prom night, getting into obviously unhealthy situationships just because she wants to go to prom with a “perfect guy.” Hannah’s situation is a little bit different. After receiving a hilariously over-the-top promposal from her boyfriend Greg (Kenny Ridwan), Hannah realizes she can’t keep her true self inside anymore and comes out to Jess, who, as her best friend, always knew.

From there, the duo go on a night of antics with Jess trying to get the perfect man and Hannah trying to begin her journey with her sexuality. Of course, drama ensues, and the two have a fight before making up at the end. This element of the movie follows a tried and true formula, but I think Hannah’s sexuality adds a fresh and modern take to the playbook. This is mainly a comedy film, and there are plenty of funny moments to be found. If you ever wanted to see Bill McKim from EPCOT’s Test Track (John Michael Higgins) with a condom on his head, then this movie is for you!

What really makes Prom Dates watchable though is the performance and chemistry from its two leads. Gentry is someone I’ve admired from her gut-wrenching performance in the wonderful Netflix series Ginny & Georgia, while Lester steps into a more adult role here (while still playing a teenager) than her prior role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

While far from rewriting the book on the concept of a prom film, Prom Dates does add some unique flair to the genre. Funny moments, great leads and a unique approach make Prom Dates stand out. I do think the execution of Hannah’s coming out feels a little forced and unrealistic, but I suppose there’s not too much you can do in an hour and a half film. Speaking of length, this film flies by, so it’s definitely a recommended watch if you’re in the mood for a funny high-school romp.

Prom Dates is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.