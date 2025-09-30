Musical Historical Biopic "The Testament of Ann Lee" Purchased by Searchlight Pictures, Releasing This Year

After debuting at the 82nd Annual Venice International Film Festival earlier this month, the new musical historical biopic The Testament of Ann Lee has been purchased by the Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures, who plan to release it theatrically later this year.

According to Deadline , Searchlight Pictures, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company, has acquired the rights to the new musical historical biopic The Testament of Ann Lee from director Mona Fastvold ( The World to Come ). A theatrical release is planned for later in 2025.

The movie stars Amanda Seyfried (Les Miserables) as Ann Lee, Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit) as Mary, Lewis Pullman (Thunderbolts*) as William Lee, Stacy Martin (The Brutalist) as Jane Wardley, and Tim Blake Nelson (Captain America: Brave New World) in an as-yet-unnamed role.

Notably, Fastvold is married to The Brutalist director Brady Corbet, who co-wrote the screenplay for The Testament of Ann Lee with his wife and acted as a producer on the film.

Director Mona Fastvold (via Deadline): “Amanda [Seyfried] has a lot of power. She's really strong. She is a wonderful mother. She is a little mad, and so I knew that she could access those things. She could access the kindness, the gentleness, the tenderness, and she could also access this power and this madness."

