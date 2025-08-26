Stand-Up and Self Discovery in First Trailer for "Is This Thing On?" from Searchlight Pictures
The film marks the third film about an entertainer from director Bradley Cooper
Searchlight has dropped a new trailer for their upcoming comedy(?), Is This Thing On? From Bradley Cooper and starring Will Arnett.
What’s Happening:
- Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for their upcoming comedy/drama Is This Thing On?
- The film is directed by Bradley Cooper and stars Will Arnett and Laura Dern, and is set for release this December only in theaters.
- As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Will Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess (Laura Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family - forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form.
- The new movie will have its world premiere on October 10th at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall as part of the New York Film Festival.
- The cast of the movie also includes:
- Bradley Cooper
- Andra Day
- Amy Sedaris
- Sean Hayes
- Christine Ebersole
- Ciaran Hands
- Scott Icenogle
- The film marks the third directorial effort by Bradley Cooper, after A Star is Born and Maestro, both of which themselves focus on different entertainers, with Is This Thing On? Following in that same kind of lane, the film follows a comedian and similar to other instances with those past two titles, Will Arnett reportedly performed stand-up in character four to five times a week for six weeks.
- Is This Thing On? Is expected to arrive in theaters everywhere on December 19th.
