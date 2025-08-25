Review: Searchlight's "The Roses" is an Uncomfortably Real and Biting Comedy

Searchlight Pictures’ The Roses may very well define a black comedy. Jay Roach’s remake of The War of the Roses manages to be both hilarious and deeply unsettling, often at the exact same moment. Anchored by powerhouse performances from Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch, the film tells a story that feels uncomfortably real — maybe more real than you’d like it to be.

The film traces the entire arc of Ivy (Colman) and Theo Rose (Cumberbatch), from their unconventional “meet-cute" through the journey of their marriage. Strife begins to fester when Theo’s career collapses just as Ivy’s unexpectedly skyrockets. But this isn’t a relationship that crumbles overnight. Instead, the script charts their ups and downs with such precision that — even while they presumably are hurtling toward disaster — you can still glimpse the affection that once bound them together. Along the way, the humor is razor-sharp. I honestly can’t remember the last time I laughed this hard in a theater.

And yet, it’s precisely that grounded honesty that makes the film’s final act so difficult to watch. Unlike the cartoonish antics of the original film, The Roses builds 90 minutes of investment in these characters before pushing them into a crescendo of chaos that strains believability. The extreme escalation feels cruel, almost sadistic. Both Ivy and Theo are shown as caring parents—would either really allow their children to be caught in such madness? The shocking finale provoked an audible gasp from my audience, a testament to how much the film had drawn us in and how far it ultimately went.

Tony McNamara’s screenplay sparkles, its dialogue landing with extra bite when delivered in crisp British tones. The supporting cast adds even more layers of comedy: Allison Janney steals scenes as Ivy’s dryly witty divorce lawyer, while Andy Samberg and Kate McKinnon surprise as an eccentric couple who emerge as the film’s emotional anchors. Even the canine performer earns big laughs. Roach’s direction keeps everything taut, even when the story swerves into excess.

There’s no denying The Roses is a strong film — one that proves you can make an audience deeply care for characters while still delivering a biting comedy. But that same emotional investment makes the final act all the more unsettling. This is not a date-night movie; it’s a cautionary tale wrapped in sharp wit. For much of the runtime, you may see reflections of your own relationships in Ivy and Theo. Hopefully, though, you won’t recognize yourself in the scorched-earth final fifteen minutes.

I give The Roses 4 out of 5 stars.