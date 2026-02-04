"Eragon" Disney+ Series Add Co-Showrunners Todd Harthan, Todd Helbing and Exec. Producer Marc Webb
The series is set to arrive from 20th Television.
Disney’s Eragon series has made a significant step forward, landing two showrunners and another executive producer.
What’s Happening:
- Variety is reporting Disney+’s live-action Eragon TV series has made significant progress in development.
- Todd Harthan and Todd Helbing have joined as co-showrunners, with Harthan also set to serve as co-creator alongside Christopher Paolini, author of Eragon and the rest of The Inheritance Cycle series.
- Harthan, Helbing, and Paolini will all act as executive producers.
- Marc Webb, Rachel Moore, and Bert Salke (via Co-Lab 21) are also executive producers.
- 20th Television is the studio and has optioned the entire Inheritance Cycle book series.
- The series has been in development at Disney+ since 2022, which follows a teenager chosen to become the first Dragon Rider in over a century, who must bond with his dragon, master magic, and confront a tyrannical king.
- Todd Harthan is currently showrunner on ABC’s High Potential and has worked on shows like Rosewood, Psych, and The Resident.
- Todd Helbing co-created Superman & Lois, was showrunner on The Flash, and has credits including Black Sails and Smallville.
- Marc Webb is known for directing (500) Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man films, as well as producing TV series like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
- The Inheritance Cycle consists of four books: Eragon, Eldest, Brisingr, and Inheritance.
- The book series has sold over 40 million copies worldwide.
- A 2006 film adaptation of Eragon was critically panned but earned about $250 million worldwide on a reported $100 million budget.
- Culturally, the only thing that has maintained cultural significance from the adaptation was the Avril Lavigne song “Keeping Holdin’ On.”
- However, the book series has been a staple for fantasy novel lovers since their releases beginning in 2002.
- Fan disappointment with the film led to the #EragonRemake campaign in 2021, pushing for a TV adaptation.
- This is not the first book series to disappointing film adaptation Disney+ has corrected, with Percy Jackson and the Olympians getting a far superior series adaptation by the streamer.
- Hopefully, Eragon fans will be equally pleased with the upcoming series.
- No release timeframe has been announced for the project.
Read More Disney+:
- Miss Piggy Gives an Overview of Her Fashion History
- It's Time to Play the Music: 2026 "The Muppet Show" Theme Released
“American Idol” to Stream Live on Disney+ with New Podcast Launch