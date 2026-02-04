"Eragon" Disney+ Series Add Co-Showrunners Todd Harthan, Todd Helbing and Exec. Producer Marc Webb

The series is set to arrive from 20th Television.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Disney’s Eragon series has made a significant step forward, landing two showrunners and another executive producer. 

What’s Happening:

  • Variety is reporting Disney+’s live-action Eragon TV series has made significant progress in development.
  • Todd Harthan and Todd Helbing have joined as co-showrunners, with Harthan also set to serve as co-creator alongside Christopher Paolini, author of Eragon and the rest of The Inheritance Cycle series.
  • Harthan, Helbing, and Paolini will all act as executive producers.
  • Marc Webb, Rachel Moore, and Bert Salke (via Co-Lab 21) are also executive producers.
  • 20th Television is the studio and has optioned the entire Inheritance Cycle book series.
  • The series has been in development at Disney+ since 2022, which follows a teenager chosen to become the first Dragon Rider in over a century, who must bond with his dragon, master magic, and confront a tyrannical king.
  • Todd Harthan is currently showrunner on ABC’s High Potential and has worked on shows like Rosewood, Psych, and The Resident.
  • Todd Helbing co-created Superman & Lois, was showrunner on The Flash, and has credits including Black Sails and Smallville.
  • Marc Webb is known for directing (500) Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man films, as well as producing TV series like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
  • The Inheritance Cycle consists of four books: Eragon, Eldest, Brisingr, and Inheritance.
  • The book series has sold over 40 million copies worldwide.
  • A 2006 film adaptation of Eragon was critically panned but earned about $250 million worldwide on a reported $100 million budget.
  • Culturally, the only thing that has maintained cultural significance from the adaptation was the Avril Lavigne song “Keeping Holdin’ On.”
  • However, the book series has been a staple for fantasy novel lovers since their releases beginning in 2002. 
  • Fan disappointment with the film led to the #EragonRemake campaign in 2021, pushing for a TV adaptation.
  • This is not the first book series to disappointing film adaptation Disney+ has corrected, with Percy Jackson and the Olympians getting a far superior series adaptation by the streamer. 
  • Hopefully, Eragon fans will be equally pleased with the upcoming series. 
  • No release timeframe has been announced for the project. 

Read More Disney+:

“American Idol” to Stream Live on Disney+ with New Podcast Launch

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber