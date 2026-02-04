Miss Piggy Gives an Overview of Her Fashion History

It's Moi's way or the highway, as the Muppets icon looks back at some memorable looks.

One of Hollywood's greatest icons, Miss Piggy, is looking back at her fashion history in a new video for Vogue.

What's Happening:

As part of the Muppets doing their contractually obligated press rounds to promote their new The Muppet Show special for Disney+, Miss Piggy paid a visit to Vogue share her thoughts and memories of 16 of her oh-so fashionable looks through the decades.

Miss Piggy kicks things off with 1979's The Muppets Go Hollywood special and the ensuing The Muppet Movie, with other projects spotlighted including several awards show appearances, 2011's The Muppets, an episode of the original The Muppet Show, and more.

In a classy touch, Miss Piggy names several of the costume designers who made these looks for some of the Muppets films through the years.

I do lament that there's a pretty notable jump from the 1983 Rocky Mountain Holiday special to 1996's Muppet Treasure Island. I want to hear Miss Piggy's thoughts on her The Muppets Take Manhattan looks (AKA her perm era), dang it!

Still, it's always a pleasure to have Miss Piggy hold court, with all of her trademark attitude and wit - and sometimes a bit of bemusement over some looks she likely wouldn't go for now.

Though the Muppets haven't been seen on the big screen since 2014's Muppets Most Wanted, that could change with the ongoing development of a Miss Piggy movie produced by the powerhouse duo of Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone.

The Muppet Show special is now available on Disney+. In his review, Laughing Place's Alex Reif writes, "Despite its shortcomings, The Muppet Show special succeeds where it matters most: it rekindles the joy, rhythm, and irreverence of one of television’s most beloved formats."