Miss Piggy from The Muppets Has Her Own Movie In Development with Producers Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone

Fans of The Muppets should be very excited about the amount of news we've been getting lately-- not only are the Jim Henson-created characters starring in a new version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Walt Disney World and a 50th anniversary The Muppet Show special coming to Disney+, but now we've learned that a Miss Piggy-centric movie is in development from producers Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone. More details below.

What's happening:

Appearing on "Las Culturistas," the podcast hosted by Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang and fellow comedian Matt Rogers, actress Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) announced that she is producing a Miss Piggy movie with her fellow Oscar winner Emma Stone (La La Land).

Playwright Cole Escola (creator and original star of Oh, Mary! on Broadway) is writing the script for the film, which would be the first Muppet movie since 2014's Muppets Most Wanted. Lawrence says that she and Stone would "have to" appear in the movie as well.

Miss Piggy was performed by Frank Oz from the character's heyday on The Muppet Show in the 1970s until puppeteer Eric Jacobson took over the role around 2002.

What they're saying:

Jennifer Lawrence: “I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just going to. Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole is writing it.”

More Muppet News: