It's Time to Play the Music, It's Time to Light the Lights: "The Muppet Show" Revival Special Coming to Disney+ in 2026 with Guest Star Sabrina Carpenter
It's time to put on makeup, It's time to dress up right, It's time to raise the curtain on the Muppet Show in 2026!
The Muppet Show is making its grand return in a special coming to Disney+ next year.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has greenlit a one-off The Muppet Show event special set to premiere in 2026, celebrating the original series’ 50th anniversary.
- The special will see the Muppets return to the Muppet Theatre to stage a brand-new variety show, with Sabrina Carpenter set to appear as a guest star.
- Albertina Rizzo will write and executive produce the special, with Alex Timbers directing and also serving as an executive producer.
- Other executive producers include: Sabrina Carpenter, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee of Point Grey Pictures. David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter, and Michael Steinbach from The Muppets Studio, and veteran Muppet performers Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson.
- The special is produced by 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio, and Point Grey Pictures.
- Daniel Selon, a costume designer known for his work in television and streaming, particularly within the Marvel/Disney universe, is reportedly designing costumes for the revival of The Muppet Show.
- While he didn’t give too much info regarding the project, he says, “This is going to be a super fun and energetic and playful show, while paying homage to the original."
About Costume Designer Daniel Selon:
- The Occidental College alumni served as costume designer for Agatha All Along, after having worked as an assistant costume designer on WandaVision, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder.
- For Agatha All Along, Selon designed “witchy" wardrobes that pull from historical witch lore and pop culture witches, infusing symbolism in each costume. He focuses heavily on detail, for example, each character’s costume often carries clues to their arc.
- One coat for Agatha has rune-filled linings, telling part of the story of the character. He’s also known for incorporating thoughtful nods and Easter eggs. For instance, in Agatha All Along, Wiccan’s costume texture echoes Scarlet Witch’s from Doctor Strange, and Vision’s pattern appears in the lining of his cape.
- Daniel Selon has earned Emmy recognition and won an Emmy for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes for WandaVision and was nominated for Agatha All Along.
