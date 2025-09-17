"The Muppet Movie" Comes to Life in New Picture Book from Running Press Kids
Join Kermit and the gang on their iconic cross-country adventure in this whimsical new adaptation.
A classic Muppet adventure is turning the page with a brand-new The Muppet Movie picture book.
What’s Happening:
- The Muppets’ first major motion picture, The Muppet Movie, has become an officially licensed picture book from Running Press Kids.
- Relive the iconic cross-country adventure with Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the whole gang.
- This picture book is a whimsical adaptation of the classic cult film The Muppet Movie. It follows Kermit’s big dream to make people happy in Hollywood and features fan-favorites like Fozzie Bear, The Great Gonzo, and Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.
- The Muppet Movie Picture Book retails for $18.99 and is now available wherever books are sold.
About The Muppet Movie:
- Released in 1979, The Muppet Movie was the first full-length film starring The Muppets.
- The movie features lovable songs like "Movin' Right Along" and the Oscar-nominated "Rainbow Connection."
- The Muppet Movie is a whimsical cross-country journey packed with slapstick humor and heart. It emphasizes teamwork, optimism, and believing in yourself.
- With plentiful surprise appearances from numerous famous guest stars of the era, including Steve Martin as a sarcastic waiter, Mel Brooks as a mad scientist, Orson Welles as a powerful studio executive, Richard Pryor selling balloons, and more!
