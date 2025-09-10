Manah Manah! New Manah Manah Collection From Mickey’s of Glendale
Do doo be-do-do! A new collection of merchandise inspired by Manah Manah and the Snowths has arrived at Mickey’s of Glendale.
What’s Happening:
- Mickey’s of Glendale has released a groovy new Manah Manah Collection inspired by the lovable Manah Manah and the Snowths.
- The collection arrives just in time, as The Muppets celebrate Mahna Mahna and the Snowths this week in honor of their 70th anniversary.
- From pins to Spirit Jerseys, there’s something in this collection for any diehard Manah Manah fan. Let’s take a closer look at the collection:
Mahna Mahna Collection Limited Edition Pin - $24.95
Limited Edition Patch Set - $30.95
Collectible Drinking Glass - $10.95
Limited Edition Lug Bag - $65
Mahna Mahna Collection Spirit Jersey (XS-L) - $79.95
- The Manah Manah Collection is now available at Mickey’s of Glendale, but act quickly, as most pieces are limited edition!
- Shipping fees for the collection are as follows:
- Last month, Mickey’s of Glendale also released a collection of The Muppets Studio merchandise for The Muppets 70th Anniversary.
