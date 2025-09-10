Manah Manah! New Manah Manah Collection From Mickey’s of Glendale

Do doo de-do-do de-do-do de-do-do de-do-do-doodle do do do-doo do!
Do doo be-do-do! A new collection of merchandise inspired by Manah Manah and the Snowths has arrived at Mickey’s of Glendale.

What’s Happening:

  • Mickey’s of Glendale has released a groovy new Manah Manah Collection inspired by the lovable Manah Manah and the Snowths.

  • The collection arrives just in time, as The Muppets celebrate Mahna Mahna and the Snowths this week in honor of their 70th anniversary.
  • From pins to Spirit Jerseys, there’s something in this collection for any diehard Manah Manah fan. Let’s take a closer look at the collection:

Mahna Mahna Collection Limited Edition Pin - $24.95

Limited Edition Patch Set - $30.95

Collectible Drinking Glass - $10.95

Limited Edition Lug Bag - $65

Mahna Mahna Collection Spirit Jersey (XS-L) - $79.95

