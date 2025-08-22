Celebrate 70 Years of Creativity with an Incredible Event Hosted by The Jim Henson Company
This event truly seems like the ultimate experience for Muppet fans!
The Jim Henson Company is marking its 70th anniversary with a very special event offering a behind-the-scenes tour of Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, an appearance from Brian Henson, and so much more!
What’s Happening:
- A special event being hosted for two days only in New York will celebrate 70 years of The Jim Henson Company with a rare behind-the-scenes visit to Jim Henson’s Creature Shop in New York, including a meet-and-greet with Brian Henson, a look at the company’s legendary archives, a puppetry demonstration, photo ops and more!
- Of course, the iconic creative hub and workshop is where award-winning artists and makers have created some of the world’s most famous puppet characters from Fraggle Rock, The Muppet Show, Sesame Street and more.
- Six special 2 ½ hour behind-the-scenes tours across two days will kick off with a special presentation at the nearby Museum of the Moving Image, before guests are shuttled over to the Creature Shop for a tour and meet and greet with Brian Henson.
- A limited number of tickets are now available for tours taking place on Thursday, October 9th and Friday, October 10th at 11:30 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.
- The Museum of the Moving Image is currently hosting The Jim Henson Exhibition, a dynamic experience exploring Jim Henson’s groundbreaking work for film and television and his transformative impact on culture.
Tickets include:
- A guided tour of Jim Henson’s Creature Shop in New York
- A meet-and-greet with producer/director/puppeteer Brian Henson (Labyrinth, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Muppet Treasure Island)
- A rare glimpse into The Jim Henson Company’s archives
- A puppetry demonstration with a seasoned Jim Henson Company puppeteer
- A stop at the nearby Museum of the Moving Image, home of The Jim Henson Exhibition, for a presentation by Barbara Miller, Deputy Director for Curatorial Affairs
- Exclusive take-home commemorative collectibles
