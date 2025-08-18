Run with The Muppets: Unwrap Finisher Medals for 12Ks of Holiday Fun
Lace up with The Muppets this holiday season during the runDisney Virtual 12Ks of Christmas – celebrating 70 years of Jim Henson's beloved creations.
It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights, it’s time to get all sweaty and run around virtually tonight! runDisney has unwrapped the official finisher medals for this year’s runDisney Virtual 12Ks of Christmas, celebrating the 70th anniversary of The Muppets.
What’s Happening:
- While the holidays are still several months away, runDisney’s newest event will have you ready to lace-up your running shoes.
- In celebration of The Muppets’ 70th anniversary, this year’s Virtual 12Ks of Christmas event takes inspiration from the iconic Jim Henson puppets that have charmed families with their chaos for 7 decades.
- Featuring a series of three 4K races hosted by different Muppet mainstays, participants will be able to complete their at-home races at their own pace through the month of December.
- The finisher medals for this holiday celebration have been revealed, perfectly doubling as keepsake ornaments—perfect for your medal rack or your holiday tree.
- Take a look at all of the official finisher medals below:
Miss Piggy & Foo-Foo 4K
- A race fit for the runway. Whether you’re strutting with flair or demanding to be carried like the queen you are, this glittery medal is très chic and très collectible. Pinky out, darling.
Gonzo & Camilla 4K
- Daring, dramatic, and delightfully weird, just like the race itself. This medal captures the chaos and charm of everyone’s favorite stunt-loving weirdo and his feathery flame.
Kermit & Robin 4K
- Hi-ho, runners! Celebrate 2.49 miles of cozy joy and Muppet magic with this heartwarming medal featuring the frog we all love and his tiny, spirited sidekick.
runDisney Virtual 12Ks of Christmas Challenge
- Complete all three 4Ks (that’s nearly 7.5 miles of total holiday hilarity!) and unlock a bonus medal featuring a festive crew of iconic Muppets ready to deck the halls. One challenge, one medal, all the mayhem.
- This year’s event is set to benefit Toys for Tots, a nonprofit dedicated to providing disadvantaged kids across the nation with gifts.
- You can learn more about the virtual event here.
Rock On with The Muppets:
- Perhaps the most exciting thing happening right now in the world of the Muppets is next year’s retheme of Rock ‘n Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios into a Muppets-themed experience.
- The popular attraction will see Aerosmith removed and the Muppets added in 2026 – essentially a bone thrown to Disney fans following the unfortunate closure of Muppet*Vision 3D in the same park earlier this year.
- For National Roller Coaster Day over the weekend, Disney released a new video with Fozzie Bear giving us a bunch of roller coaster-related punchlines for the occasion.
