runDisney's 12Ks of Christmas Returns for 2025 with a Muppet Makeover
It's time to lace your shoes up. It's time to run a race.
runDisney is gearing up for a special Christmas edition of their virtual running series featuring the iconic Muppets.
What’s Happening:
- While the holidays are still several months away, runDisney’s newest event will have you ready to lace-up your running shoes.
- In celebration of The Muppets’ 70th anniversary, this year’s Virtual 12Ks of Christmas event takes inspiration from the iconic Jim Henson puppets that have charmed families with their chaos for 7 decades.
- Featuring a series of three 4K races hosted by different Muppet mainstays, participants will be able to complete their at-home races at their own pace through the month of December.
Miss Piggy and Foo Foo 4K
Gonzo and Camilla 4K
Kermit and Robin 4K
- runDisney also gives runners the ability to create their own customizable race bibs and finisher certificates.
- General Registration for the event opens on August 19th at 10AM EST.
- The $267 fee includes four event-exclusive shoe charms that double as medals, a Brooks running beanie, a Holiday CORKCICLE mug, and a box of Twinings holiday tea.
- Over on Instagram, runDisney and The Muppets shared a fun podcast episode announcing the new themes.
- This year’s event is set to benefit Toys for Tots, a non profit dedicated to providing disadvantaged kids across the nation with gifts.
- You can learn more about the event here.
Jim Henson Monsters Cereal Makeover:
- As Boo Berry, Franken Berry, and Count Chocula return for 2025, The Jim Henson Company is celebrating their 70th anniversary by bringing the iconic characters into puppet form.
- The Halloween holiday crossover will be seen on boxes of the cereals as they hit grocery store shelves, but can also be enjoyed in a new official merchandise collection.
- You can learn more about the Jim Henson x Monster Cereals collab here.
