runDisney's 12Ks of Christmas Returns for 2025 with a Muppet Makeover

It's time to lace your shoes up. It's time to run a race.

runDisney is gearing up for a special Christmas edition of their virtual running series featuring the iconic Muppets.

What’s Happening:

  • While the holidays are still several months away, runDisney’s newest event will have you ready to lace-up your running shoes.
  • In celebration of The Muppets’ 70th anniversary, this year’s Virtual 12Ks of Christmas event takes inspiration from the iconic Jim Henson puppets that have charmed families with their chaos for 7 decades.
  • Featuring a series of three 4K races hosted by different Muppet mainstays, participants will be able to complete their at-home races at their own pace through the month of December.

Miss Piggy and Foo Foo 4K

Gonzo and Camilla 4K

Kermit and Robin 4K

  • runDisney also gives runners the ability to create their own customizable race bibs and finisher certificates.
  • General Registration for the event opens on August 19th at 10AM EST.
  • The $267 fee includes four event-exclusive shoe charms that double as medals, a Brooks running beanie, a Holiday CORKCICLE mug, and a box of Twinings holiday tea.
  • Over on Instagram, runDisney and The Muppets shared a fun podcast episode announcing the new themes.

  • This year’s event is set to benefit Toys for Tots, a non profit dedicated to providing disadvantaged kids across the nation with gifts.
  • You can learn more about the event here.

Jim Henson Monsters Cereal Makeover:

  • As Boo Berry, Franken Berry, and Count Chocula return for 2025, The Jim Henson Company is celebrating their 70th anniversary by bringing the iconic characters into puppet form.
  • The Halloween holiday crossover will be seen on boxes of the cereals as they hit grocery store shelves, but can also be enjoyed in a new official merchandise collection.
  • You can learn more about the Jim Henson x Monster Cereals collab here.

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
