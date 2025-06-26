The Muppets Congratulate One of Their Guest Stars Upon Her Retirement After 50 Years at Walt Disney Imagineering
Retiring after 50 years, Executive Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering Kim Irvine is being congratulated by the Muppets for her time at the company.
What’s Happening:
- The Muppets have taken to Social Media to congratulate Disney Imagineer Kim Irvine on her retirement after 50 years working at Walt Disney Imagineering.
- While some fans might not make the connection immediately as to why The Muppets are celebrating this, it’s important to remember that Irvine made a guest appearance in the Disney+ original film, Muppets Haunted Mansion.
- In the film, she appeared as the maid for the Haunted Mansion, seen cleaning Madame Pigota's (played by Miss Piggy) crystal ball.
- The appearance sort of serves as a wink and a nudge to Haunted Mansion fans, as Irvine is the real-life daughter of Leota Tombs, whose face serves as Madame Leota in the original attraction.
- Also of note, Irvine herself takes on the role of Madame Leota in the Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay applied to the Disneyland attraction each year, running through the Halloween and Holiday seasons annually at the park.
- Of note, Irvine, who rose to the role of Executive Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering before her retirement this year, has frequently told the story of her mother’s appearance in the Haunted Mansion, quipping “good morning, Mom!" when walking by or often regaling the story of bringing her daughter into the iconic attraction to “see Grandma." Several years ago, a feature in PEOPLE focused on the multiple generations and that same daughter, Ali Irvine-Wheeler, who is now a third-generation Imagineer, following in her family’s footsteps.
- You can still watch Muppets Haunted Mansion streaming now on Disney+.
