Kermit the Frog Honors Ozzy Osbourne in Heartfelt Note

Ozzy previously recorded a version of "Born to be Wild" with Miss Piggy.

Today, July 22nd, rock n roll legend Ozzy Osbourne sadly passed away at the age of 76 years old. The Muppets icon Kermit the Frog shared a sweet note to the late rock star.

The passing of the rock legend was announced today, July 22nd.

In a heartfelt tribute, Kermit the Frog shared a eulogy honoring Ozzy.

The note reads:

“From the Pad of Kermit the Frog

No one rocked harder than the great Ozzy Osbourne.

We loved working with him on our album “Kermit: Unpigged." He recorded “Born to Be Wild" with Miss Piggy – the perfect song for both of them!

Every time we bumped into Ozzy over the years, he made us feel just as cool as he was.

We loved having a friend like Ozzy Osbourne and we feel so lucky to have known him, worked with him and experienced his music for so many decades."

Ozzy Osbourne, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is best known as the lead singer of Black Sabbath.

In addition to his music career, Ozzy’s icon status spread into reality TV, film appearances, and more.

Just a few weeks ago, the singer reunited with Black Sabbath for a final goodbye show on July 5th.

