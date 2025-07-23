Kermit the Frog Honors Ozzy Osbourne in Heartfelt Note
Ozzy previously recorded a version of "Born to be Wild" with Miss Piggy.
Today, July 22nd, rock n roll legend Ozzy Osbourne sadly passed away at the age of 76 years old. The Muppets icon Kermit the Frog shared a sweet note to the late rock star.
- The Muppets official Instagram account has shared a new post honoring the late Ozzy Osbourne.
- The passing of the rock legend was announced today, July 22nd.
- In a heartfelt tribute, Kermit the Frog shared a eulogy honoring Ozzy.
- The note reads:
“From the Pad of Kermit the Frog
No one rocked harder than the great Ozzy Osbourne.
We loved working with him on our album “Kermit: Unpigged." He recorded “Born to Be Wild" with Miss Piggy – the perfect song for both of them!
Every time we bumped into Ozzy over the years, he made us feel just as cool as he was.
We loved having a friend like Ozzy Osbourne and we feel so lucky to have known him, worked with him and experienced his music for so many decades."
- Ozzy Osbourne, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is best known as the lead singer of Black Sabbath.
- In addition to his music career, Ozzy’s icon status spread into reality TV, film appearances, and more.
- Just a few weeks ago, the singer reunited with Black Sabbath for a final goodbye show on July 5th.
- You can check out the full Instagram post below
