Kermit the Frog Honors Ozzy Osbourne in Heartfelt Note

Ozzy previously recorded a version of "Born to be Wild" with Miss Piggy.
Today, July 22nd, rock n roll legend Ozzy Osbourne sadly passed away at the age of 76 years old. The Muppets icon Kermit the Frog shared a sweet note to the late rock star.

What’s Happening:

  • The Muppets official Instagram account has shared a new post honoring the late Ozzy Osbourne.
  • The passing of the rock legend was announced today, July 22nd.
  • In a heartfelt tribute, Kermit the Frog shared a eulogy honoring Ozzy.
  • The note reads:

“From the Pad of Kermit the Frog

No one rocked harder than the great Ozzy Osbourne.

We loved working with him on our album “Kermit: Unpigged." He recorded “Born to Be Wild" with Miss Piggy – the perfect song for both of them!

Every time we bumped into Ozzy over the years, he made us feel just as cool as he was.

We loved having a friend like Ozzy Osbourne and we feel so lucky to have known him, worked with him and experienced his music for so many decades."

  • Ozzy Osbourne, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is best known as the lead singer of Black Sabbath.
  • In addition to his music career, Ozzy’s icon status spread into reality TV, film appearances, and more.
  • Just a few weeks ago, the singer reunited with Black Sabbath for a final goodbye show on July 5th.
  • You can check out the full Instagram post below

