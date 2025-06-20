Disney Fine Arts Debuts New Limited-Edition Muppets and Disney Art by Beau Hufford

The new collection features several different styles of art, including Polynesian-inspired wood carvings.

Disney Fine Art is inviting Disney and Muppets fans to explore a brand new collection of pieces created by Beau Hufford.

What’s Happening:

Disney Fine Art has released a brand new, limited edition collection of Disney and Muppet themed art.

The collection, created by artist Beau Hufford, features pieces inspired by characters like Mickey, Minnie, Kermit the Frog, Beaker, Bunson, Jack Skellington, and more.

With Huffords bold and eye-popping art style, these characters come to life in brand new ways across canvas, and wood carvings.

The Polynesian-inspired wood carvings offer a unique visual piece, taking advantage of the multi-dimensional look of the art form.

Let’s take a look at some of the incredible pieces found in the new collection.

You can view and shop the full collection here

