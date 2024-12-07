Time-Limited Disney Fine Art Drop — Check Out Nutcracker Mouse by Dom Corona

From now until Midnight tomorrow, pick up a limited edition holiday art piece featuring the world famous Mickey Mouse.

What’s Happening:

Disney Fine Art

The colorful festive design is 14″ x 14″ and printed on archival paper.

The $50 art piece is only available to purchase until December 8th at 11:59PM, so make sure you grab the piece while you can! Click here

Artist Dom Corona has an extensive collection of Disney fine art projects. Over on his website

