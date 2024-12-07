Time-Limited Disney Fine Art Drop — Check Out Nutcracker Mouse by Dom Corona

Happy Holidays!
by |
Tags: , , ,

From now until Midnight tomorrow, pick up a limited edition holiday art piece featuring the world famous Mickey Mouse.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Fine Art has unveiled a new Nutcracker Mouse time-limited release art piece by Dom Corona.
  • The colorful festive design is 14″ x 14″ and printed on archival paper.
  • The $50 art piece is only available to purchase until December 8th at 11:59PM, so make sure you grab the piece while you can! Click here to purchase.
  • Artist Dom Corona has an extensive collection of Disney fine art projects. Over on his website, you’ll find a selection of other Disney art perfect for your home.

Read More Disney:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber