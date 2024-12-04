Hot Toys Darth Revan 1/6th-Scale Star Wars Collectible Figure Unboxing Video Released by Sideshow

This character first appeared in the 2003 video game "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic."

Fans of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video games are going to want to start saving up their credits, as Sideshow Collectibles has released a first-look unboxing video of the new Darth Revan 1/6th-scale collectible figure from Hot Toys.

What’s happening:

This figure “captures the menacing presence” of the Sith Lord who first appeared in the acclaimed and popular 2003 video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and its 2004 sequel Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords . The character would also go on to appear in a number of Star Wars Expanded Universe (now Legends timeline) novels and comic books, eventually crossing over to the current canon via deleted scenes from the animated series Star Wars Rebels and a mention in the 2022 novel Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith .

The high-end 1/6th-scale Darth Revan collectible figure sells for $270 and is available to pre-order right now from Sideshow's official website

Watch Hot Toys Darth Revan Figure Unboxing | First Look:

What they’re saying:

Sideshow Collectibles: “The figure is highly poseable with over 30 points of articulation, and comes with a variety of swap-out hands for a wide range of display options. The enigmatic Sith Lord wears an incredibly detailed costume featuring an expertly weathered helmet, metallic copper arm bands, and a pleated hakama with a red sash. His hood and cape are embedded with wire for dramatic poses. Darth Revan comes equipped with red and purple LED light-up lightsabers and blade-in-motion effects.”

The Hot Toys Star Wars Sixth Scale Darth Revan collectible figure is available to purchase right now from Sideshow Collectibles.

More Images: