Hot Toys Purge Trooper Commander from “Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor” Now Available for Pre-Order from Sideshow

These baddies were tasked with hunting down survivors of the Jedi Order.

Fans of the smash-hit 2023 video game Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor are going to want to put some money aside, because the Hot Toys Purge Trooper Commander 1/6th-scale high-end collectible figure is now available to pre-order from Sideshow Collectibles.

What’s happening:

The Hot Toys Purge Trooper Commander 1/6th-scale collectible figure is now available to pre-order

This limited-edition, high-end figure sells for $250 and depicts the Imperial Purge Trooper Commander from the popular 2023 video game Star Wars: Jedi – Survivor .

. It features a helmet with an orange LED light-up function, meticulously crafted black armor with weathered effects, a black undersuit, a red commander’s pauldron with quilted detail, and a belt with kama. The figure boasts over 30 points of articulation and comes with a variety of swap-out hands. Accessories include a blaster rifle with a detachable scope and two interchangeable muzzles.

What they’re saying:

“Loyal to the Galactic Empire, Purge Troopers were tasked with hunting the survivors of the Jedi Order following the Clone Wars. Equipped with specialized armor and weaponry, these elite troopers were formidable opponents.” “Sideshow and Hot Toys are thrilled to present the meticulously crafted Purge Trooper Commander™ Sixth Scale Collectible Figure in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This exclusive figure is available in a limited quantity of 2,500 units total worldwide, exclusively available only in selected markets.”

For additional information and to pre-order the Hot Toys Purge Trooper Commander, be sure to visit Sideshow’s official website.

