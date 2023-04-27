Mark Hamill Trains Cameron Monaghan in the Jedi Ways in New “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Ad

Luke Skywalker himself has arrived to help out Cal Kestis. Mark Hamill trains actor Cameron Monaghan in the Jedi ways in a new ad for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

allows players to experience the next chapter of Kestis’ journey. Picking up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.