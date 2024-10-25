Video: Sideshow Unboxes Hot Toys’ Upcoming Night Trooper 1/6 Scale Figure

Fans who preordered the Star Wars figure can check out a first look at what they can expect when the collectible arrives later this year to early next year.
What’s Happening:
- Featuring laser-engraved armor with a cracked gold metallic design and hand-wrapped fabric accents, the collectible perfectly captures a fresh-out-of-battle appearance.
- The figure also arrives with two blaster rifles.
- You can join the waitlist for the $240 figure at Sideshow.
- The Night Trooper 1/6 Scale Figure is expected to ship between now and March 2025.
