Video: Sideshow Unboxes Hot Toys’ Upcoming Night Trooper 1/6 Scale Figure

Fans who preordered the Star Wars figure can check out a first look at what they can expect when the collectible arrives later this year to early next year.

What’s Happening:

Sideshow has shared an unboxing video of Hot Toys’ Night Trooper 1/6 Scale Figure.

Inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka, the new collectible is highly detailed and accurately recreated from the Disney+

Featuring laser-engraved armor with a cracked gold metallic design and hand-wrapped fabric accents, the collectible perfectly captures a fresh-out-of-battle appearance.

The figure also arrives with two blaster rifles.

You can join the waitlist for the $240 figure at Sideshow

The Night Trooper 1/6 Scale Figure is expected to ship between now and March 2025.

