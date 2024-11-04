Hot Toys Mandalorian Super Commando 1/6th-Scale Collectible Figure Unveiled by Sideshow in First-Look Unboxing Video

This armor has appeared in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Ahsoka."

In a first-look unboxing video shared to YouTube over the weekend, Sideshow has revealed the new Mandalorian Super Commando 1/6th-scale collectible figure from Hot Toys and Star Wars: Ahsoka.

The new Mandalorian Super Commando 1/6th-scale collectible figure from Hot Toys has been unveiled by Sideshow in a first-look unboxing video on YouTube.

Mandalorian Super Commandos first appeared in the fifth-season Star Wars: The Clone Wars episode entitled “Shades of Reason.” According to Wookieepedia Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Stories of Light and Dark , the comic-book miniseries Star Wars: Darth Maul – Son of Dathomir , one issue of the Star Wars: Bounty Hunters comic, and a flashback in one episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka . This figure is reflective of that most recent appearance.

This high-end collectible figure sells for $265 and is available to pre-order

Watch Hot Toys Mandalorian Super Commando Captain Figure Unboxing | First Look:

Sideshow: “The Mandalorian Super Commando Captain 1/6 Scale Figure features detailed armor with weathered effects and a helmet with metallic silver-colored horns. The captain is equipped with a jetpack, a blaster rifle, a blaster pistol, and an energy shield. This highly poseable figure also comes with a specially designed sand-themed figure base for an immersive display.”

“The Mandalorian Super Commando Captain 1/6 Scale Figure features detailed armor with weathered effects and a helmet with metallic silver-colored horns. The captain is equipped with a jetpack, a blaster rifle, a blaster pistol, and an energy shield. This highly poseable figure also comes with a specially designed sand-themed figure base for an immersive display.” “During the Clone Wars, a coup orchestrated by Death Watch topples the pacifist regime of the New Mandalorians and returns the armored warrior culture to a position of power over the isolated world. What the average Mandalorian citizen does not realize, however, is that the takeover is in truth masterminded by a secret syndicate of criminals — the Shadow Collective led by Maul. Maul's loyal Mandalorians modify their armor to reflect allegiance to the Dark Lord.”

For additional information and to pre-order this Mandalorian Super Commando collectible figure, be sure to visit the official Sideshow website.