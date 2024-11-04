Hot Toys Mandalorian Super Commando 1/6th-Scale Collectible Figure Unveiled by Sideshow in First-Look Unboxing Video

In a first-look unboxing video shared to YouTube over the weekend, Sideshow has revealed the new Mandalorian Super Commando 1/6th-scale collectible figure from Hot Toys and Star Wars: Ahsoka.
What’s happening:
- The new Mandalorian Super Commando 1/6th-scale collectible figure from Hot Toys has been unveiled by Sideshow in a first-look unboxing video on YouTube.
- Mandalorian Super Commandos first appeared in the fifth-season Star Wars: The Clone Wars episode entitled “Shades of Reason.” According to Wookieepedia, this faction “consisted of Death Watch soldiers who were loyal to the renegade Sith Lord Maul, leader of the Shadow Collective.” Other appearances include the short-story anthology Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Stories of Light and Dark, the comic-book miniseries Star Wars: Darth Maul – Son of Dathomir, one issue of the Star Wars: Bounty Hunters comic, and a flashback in one episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka. This figure is reflective of that most recent appearance.
- This high-end collectible figure sells for $265 and is available to pre-order right now from Sideshow Collectibles.
Watch Hot Toys Mandalorian Super Commando Captain Figure Unboxing | First Look:
What they’re saying:
- Sideshow: “The Mandalorian Super Commando Captain 1/6 Scale Figure features detailed armor with weathered effects and a helmet with metallic silver-colored horns. The captain is equipped with a jetpack, a blaster rifle, a blaster pistol, and an energy shield. This highly poseable figure also comes with a specially designed sand-themed figure base for an immersive display.”
- “During the Clone Wars, a coup orchestrated by Death Watch topples the pacifist regime of the New Mandalorians and returns the armored warrior culture to a position of power over the isolated world. What the average Mandalorian citizen does not realize, however, is that the takeover is in truth masterminded by a secret syndicate of criminals — the Shadow Collective led by Maul. Maul's loyal Mandalorians modify their armor to reflect allegiance to the Dark Lord.”
For additional information and to pre-order this Mandalorian Super Commando collectible figure, be sure to visit the official Sideshow website.