No New Info, Just Kidding Around As Fozzie Bear Celebrates National Coaster Day at Future Disney's Hollywood Studios Home
A good punchline or two, but we still don't know much about their new ride.
Fozzie the Bear is celebrating National Roller Coaster day with some great coaster jokes in front of their future Disney’s Hollywood Studios home, but offers nothing more (in terms of information) than those fun quips.
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate National Roller Coaster Day today, August 16th, Disney Parks has shared a new video featuring one of our favorite Muppet characters.
- Devotees may recall that The Muppets are ready to take over the Rock ‘n Roller Coaster (currently starring Aerosmith) at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the near future.
- However, if you’re looking for new information regarding that attraction - this is not the video for that.
- Instead, what you will find is Fozzie Bear - the punny comedian Muppet giving us a bunch of Roller Coaster-related punchlines for the occasion.
- It was back in November of 2024 that we first learned that the Muppets would be taking over the Rock N’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios - a relocation of sorts as we also learned at that time that the classic Disney Parks attraction (and last project of Muppets creator Jim Henson), Muppet*Vision 3D, would be closing after over 30 years so that area of the park could become a new land themed to the 2003 Pixar hit, Monsters, Inc.
- We don’t know much about the new Muppet coaster experience other than that the Muppets will be taking over the ride, currently hosted by the rock back band Aerosmith. It is highly likely that the attraction will be the same experience - track layout, etc. but with the Muppets aesthetic now and perhaps a new storyline.
- Back in June, during the last weekend in which Muppet*Vision 3D was operating, Kermit the Frog himself revealed that the new version of the attraction would be opening at some point in 2026.
- If you’d like to visit Walt Disney World for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney travel needs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com